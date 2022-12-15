Just weeks after the cloud-based digital media and entertainment software and services firm acquired subtitling and dubbing firm Haymillian, Blu Digital Group has made yet another acquisition in the form of audio-visual services company Dicentia Studios.
Copenhagen-based Dicentia Studios describes itself as a forward leaning and technology-oriented media fulfilment company dedicated to help content publishers, producers, distributors, broadcasters and OTT providers to transform, quality control, localise and deliver content in any format, in any language and to any playout or marketplace. It combines downstream capabilities with proprietary supply chain technology, localisation and productivity platform, Dicentia MediaCloud. It is also one of a select number of digital media fulfilment companies in the world that is both an iTunes Preferred Encoding House and a Netflix Preferred Fulfilment Partner.
“The mission of Dicentia has always been to help media license holders maximise the value of their content and rights. It was clear from our earliest conversations with the Blu team that we were very well-aligned in terms of our focus, goals, and the solutions we offered,” said Dicentia Studios CEO Bobby Johar, commenting on the acquisition. “Joining forces with Blu provides us with the opportunity to see our vision applied across a much broader landscape.”
“Adding Dicentia Studios to the Blu team offers a huge opportunity to provide a premium solution to content owners looking to drive the maximum value from their content and rights,” said Paulette Pantoja, Blu Digital Group’s CEO. “Our acquisition of Haymillian substantially grew our localisation footprint by adding over 6500 translator team members. Through our acquisition of Dicentia Studios we are expanding our media management and distribution services further across Europe.”
This latest acquisition extends Blu Digital Group’s media distribution, software, localisation and post-production capabilities in Europe. Through the acquisition the combined group will be now positioned as a premier provider of media management, localisation and distribution services, handling all aspects of the value chain from content to market.
Blu Digital Group has made a series of three strategic acquisitions in 2022. Before taking control of Haymillian, Blu Digital expanded its English dubbing capabilities with the acquisition of Hollywood audio recording facility Central Post LA. The facility, now known as Blu Digital Group’s Hollywood studio, has enabled Blu Digital Group to significantly grow its localisation services.
