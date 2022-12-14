A report from Parks Associates has revealed the way in which OTT consumers in the US are experimenting across the many new services available, finding that outside of Netflix, nearly half transfer between services multiple times over a 12-month period.
The study, Optimizing Video, Enhancing Content Performance for OTT Success, released in partnership with SymphonyAI Media, examined the current state of the competitive streaming video market and the benefits of implementing data-driven solutions able to handle today's complex revenue models.
The report also found that 48% of subscribers cited content or a specific programmer as the primary motivation to subscribe to a new service. Content performance data was seen as an increasingly valuable asset as media organisations must continuously assess, demonstrate, and predict the value of a service’s catalogue within the licensing ecosystem.
Parks added that data-driven solutions that can measure and predict the profit generated by a specific asset, series, or partnership enable media organisations to optimise pricing terms for both direct-to-consumer and licensed distribution, align offerings with specific audience interests and optimise revenue models.
“The rapid adoption of hybrid ad-supported and subscription revenue streams forces media organisations to reconcile complex data sources, formats, and requirements,” said Mark Moeder, CEO of SymphonyAI Media. “Deriving insight from this new data ecosystem gives content sellers and service providers clarity around the value of the content they seek to monetise.”
“Content sellers and streaming services must ensure that relevant, engaging content is presented to subscribers,” added Parks Associates contributing analyst Thomas Schaeffer. “The lack of insight into content performance is a major hindrance to monetisation, and the ability to get that insight has implications for an offering's bottom line.”
