Documentary and factual entertainment distributor Espresso Media International has established a new partnership with Broadway Licensing, which will see two documentaries streaming on both its web-based rental platform, Broadway on Demand, and its free ad-supported Smart TV Channel.
The Foster Florence Jenkins Story (1 x 90’ / 1 x 52’), profiles the enigmatic and charming superstar Florence Foster Jenkins (as portrayed by Meryl Streep in the Hollywood movie) – a famous singer from the 1920’s New York scene who famously, couldn’t sing at all. Jenkins is brought to life by opera superstar Joyce DiDonato.
Espresso has also licensed the story of Radioman (1 x 66’ / 1 x 56’ – pictured ), a homeless man in New York who became a film icon with more than 100 credits to his name. Tom Hanks, George Clooney and Helen Mirren are but a few of his admirers and co-stars. In Radioman, these A-listers uncover the endearing truth behind the homeless man with a passion for cinema.
“We are thrilled to partner with the iconic team at Espresso Media International to bring marquee performing arts stories to the living rooms of theatre and arts fans, on both our web-based rental platform and our ad-based Smart TV channel,” said Broadway on Demand vice president Jeffery Keilholtz commenting on the deal. “From plays and musicals to series and documentaries, partnering with Espresso Media International is another major step forward for our service to provide fans a dynamic, 360-degree experience of the performing arts.”
“We are extremely pleased to be a new content partner for Broadway Streaming, who have an exciting and blossoming arts platform,” added Espresso managing director David Hooper. “For the producers of The Florence Foster Jenkins Story and Radioman, it is always exhilarating to reach new audiences, especially arts audiences. We look forward to developing further relationships with Broadway Streaming on other arts programming in due course.”
