As it continues its work to protect intellectual property, the International Broadcaster Coalition Against Piracy (IBCAP) has revealed that a federal court in Texas has ordered a local seller of the Super Arab IPTV service to pay $2.1 million in damages for wilful copyright infringement.









In addition to ordering the removal of



“This case is yet another example of what happens when a local dealer ignores IBCAP cease and desist notices. An award of more than $2 million against an individual residing in Texas reinforces our repeated message to dealers of pirate services — participating in copyright infringement by selling pirate services is not worth the risk,” said Chris Kuelling, executive director of IBCAP.



“In this case, not only was the dealer ordered to pay, but the court also issued a broad injunction that will enable us to shut down the service in the U.S. as well as all dealers of the service. We will enforce this order against dealers of the Super Arab service, non-parties associated with Super Arab, and the transfer of domains critical to the operation of the service.”



The evidence for this case was collected by IBCAP's anti-piracy lab in coordination with As part of IBCAP’s investigation, in a case filed by IBCAP member DISH Network , the Texas retailer received multiple notices of copyright infringement but ignored them, resulting in the court’s finding of wilful infringement and the award of $2.1 million. The court determined that the retailer’s violation was wilful as shown by its "receipt of numerous notices of infringement demanding that [the retailer] … cease distributing, selling, and promoting the Super Arab IPTV service in the US.”In addition to ordering the removal of IBCAP member channels from the pirate service, the court also issued a broad injunction enjoining dealers and distributors from selling the Super Arab service, ordering hosting providers to disable certain IP addresses used by Super Arab, ordering registries and registrars to disable current and future domains used by Super Arab and enjoining CDNs and other infrastructure providers used in connection with the Super Arab service.“This case is yet another example of what happens when a local dealer ignores IBCAP cease and desist notices. An award of more than $2 million against an individual residing in Texas reinforces our repeated message to dealers of pirate services — participating in copyright infringement by selling pirate services is not worth the risk,” said Chris Kuelling, executive director of IBCAP.“In this case, not only was the dealer ordered to pay, but the court also issued a broad injunction that will enable us to shut down the service in the U.S. as well as all dealers of the service. We will enforce this order against dealers of the Super Arab service, non-parties associated with Super Arab, and the transfer of domains critical to the operation of the service.”The evidence for this case was collected by IBCAP's anti-piracy lab in coordination with NAGRA . “Our solutions have proven extremely useful in legal actions against pirate services — in this case, Super Arab IPTV,” added Pascal Métral, VP anti-piracy services at NAGRA. “We will leave no stone unturned as we help our industry continue to fight piracy.”