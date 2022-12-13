In a collaboration designed to empower its customers with real-time global collaboration on unified storage, live video technology provider EVS has validated the Filespaces solution from content collaboration company LucidLink to drive more efficient workflows.
The partnership will see EVS and LucidLink streamline the process of making high-resolution video from a live event available to remote users. Creatives will be able to receive instant, simultaneous access to media files in the cloud from any location enabling true real-time collaboration over distance. The key use cases are seen as live sports, entertainment and breaking news.
Using Filespaces, creative teams can access media as if it was stored on a local drive, which is said to make access to remote content a simple, easy, and seamless process. This means, say the companies, creative teams can participate in live events, using content directly from a live capture and contributing high-end finished edits back to location - from anywhere.
The solution also enables EVS customers to continue to take greater advantage of their existing infrastructure. Since creatives can work remotely on live events, organisations can potentially tap into a wider global community of talent not possible with on-premise technology workflows.
“We pride ourselves on pushing the limits of technology to provide the best possible storytelling tools for our customers. We achieve this by actively seeking out the newest technologies and using them in innovative ways to help our customers take full advantage of our position in the market as the leader in Live Production Tools,” explained Michael Shore, senior solutions manager for EVS.
“LucidLink offers unparalleled file sharing and storage performance so that our customers can access their content, quite literally from anywhere and immediately. When you combine our technology with LucidLink, content creators and media companies have the flexibility and agility to access their content however and from wherever they choose.”
“EVS has a reputation for pushing the limits of imagination in live video technology for broadcast and new media productions,” added Scott Miller, director of global alliances and channels for LucidLink. “With LucidLink, they can now push the boundaries on how their teams can work with one another from anywhere, no longer requiring editors to fly to events for onsite editing. We are changing the way creatives can work on high-quality productions.”
