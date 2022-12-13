Following its recent arrival on The Roku Channel, leading Korean content company CJ ENM is set to expand its reach after revealing its premium original content ranging from films and dramas to entertainment shows will now be available on the Tubi AVOD service.
CJ ENM’s premium content will be part of Tubi’s fastest growing categories for non-English content, as Korean programming viewership has grown over 25% year-over-year on the platform.
The partnership will launch with over 75 Korean films, dramas and K-POP series, totalling 500 hours of content, to be added as a branded curation to Tubi’s non-English content offering. Titles to be made available starting this month include Squad 38, Reply 1994, Hogu’s Love, The Chronicles of Evil, A Werewolf Boy, Hindsight and eight seasons of M Countdown, with additional titles to be added in 2023.
“We are excited to bring our content to Tubi viewers as we look to expand our global reach not only by launching our content on various platforms but also in terms of offering a wide range of services from AVOD to FAST,” said Sebastian Kim, director of content sales and acquisitions at CJ ENM, “We plan to continue to seek opportunities of increasing the accessibility of our content to global audiences to meet the growing demand of our K-content.”
“Our partnership with CJ ENM comes at an optimal time for Tubi as we scale and enhance our focus on foreign language content,” added Tubi chief content officer Adam Lewinson. “Korean-language titles have been an increasingly popular destination for Tubi viewers and we’re excited to kick off this collaboration with a leader in the Korean content space.”
CJ ENM’s launch on Tubi is the latest addition to its partnerships to deliver premium entertainment to audiences worldwide. Recently, CJ ENM launched K-Contents by CJ ENM on Pluto TV, CJ ENM Picks on Peacock and CJ ENM Selects on Apple TV app. The Roku Channel launch took place in November 2022 with CJ ENM branded channel About K-Content by CJ ENM launching as a FAST service.
