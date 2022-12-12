Estonian multiservice provider Elisa has launched two new smart TV apps to expand the reach of its entertainment service Elisa Elamus to Samsung and LG smart TVs, rounding out its array of supported screens with harmonised cross-device UX.
Elisa launched next-generation hybrid super-aggregated Elisa Elamus in 2021 and the new viewing experiences have been delivered through technology from long-time Elisa technology partner 3 Screen Solutions (3SS). Estonian consumers with connected TVs can join Elisa’s DVB-C (cable), DVB-T (terrestrial) and IPTV customers in enjoying content seamlessly enabled in a customised, intuitive experience powered by the 3Ready product framework.
3Ready Control Center provides Elisa with real-time control over presentation of content, features and branding of all apps from one unified location. It can also A/B test, and dynamically adapt and improve Elamus based on feedback. The range of Elisa Elamus apps can be managed in a unified way with 3Ready Control Center. Furthermore, content can be curated in real-time, embracing all device apps simultaneously, all from a single location.
After being appointed prime integrator in 2019, 3SS delivered a UI/UX with unified experience for viewing on STBs, Web, Android TV sets, as well as Android and iOS mobile phones and tablets. The new apps for smart TVs offer live TV, catchup, recordings, EPG, mini-EPG, search and discovery. Also included is Elisa’s Huub subscription video-on-demand offering.
“The goal of meeting the needs and expectations of our customers drives everything we do. After launching the new Elisa Elamus service last year, customers' interest in smart TV apps has been high,” explained Kertu Popp, head of Elisa Estonia’s entertainment services.
“We are glad to announce that starting this month many of our customers can enjoy the best TV service in Estonia with the best domestic streaming solution Elisa Huub without the need for a set-top box. Together with our trusted partner 3SS, we aim to deliver world-class design, development and engineering to our customers. Elisa Elamus can bring our advanced entertainment UX to even more people, wherever they are, on any device they select.”
