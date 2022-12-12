Independent distributor All3Media International has announced the launch of scripted format hit Liar in Malaysia, produced by Double Vision for leading local channel Astro, whilst also acquiring the rights to the finished Malaysian series.
Originally produced by Two Brothers Pictures for ITV and Sundance TV, the format explores themes of consent and modern-day gender politics, as it portrays the experiences of two people whose initial attraction has far reaching consequences. In addition to the Malaysian version the format has been adapted in 7 territories including India, Italy, France, Germany, Spain, Greece and Turkey. Double Vision’s latest adaptation is the first time the story will address topics including sexual assault through a Muslim lens.
Double Vision’s adaption is expected to air in March next year and will premiere on Astro Citra, On Demand and Astro GO.
“We are thrilled to see this latest version of Liar so brilliantly adapted for a Malaysian audience - the talented team at Double Vision has produced an impeccably crafted and compelling drama told through a new cultural lens that delivers outstanding high-quality storytelling,” commented Kit Yow, VP APAC of All3Media. “We found the Muslim lens through which this story is told so powerful and fresh that we immediately wanted to buy back the rights to Double Vision’s adaptation, and we are delighted they have entrusted us to take this exceptional series to our international buyers.”
Added Min Lim, head of production at Double Vision: “I am incredibly excited that we are able to, through a great format like Liar, look at sexual assault through a Muslim lens – not just from the standpoint of how it affects Muslim women but how it is dealt with in our country as a whole. Through my work with the Women’s Aid Organisation in Malaysia, I know that it is an issue that needs highlighting and we at DV are extremely grateful to have partners like All3 and Astro who share that vision. And being able to champion female voices from both behind and in front of the camera was the icing on the cake.”
Liar Malaysia marks the latest addition to All3Media International’s scripted format success in Asia. Earlier this year Masoom, the Indian adaptation of Irish drama Blood, launched on Disney+ Hotstar as the platform’s Number 1 Hindi Series whilst Mithya, the award-winning Indian adaptation of Two Brothers Pictures’ Cheat which premiered to critical acclaim on ZEE5.
