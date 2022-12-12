Hot on the heel of announcing a raft of deals in Benelux countries, Beyond Rights has secured new commissions with several broadcasters in the UK, resulting in over 250 hours being placed in the producer/developer’s back yard.
Leading the new deals is A+E Networks UK which has acquired Loot (8 x 60’), the investigative history series produced by EQ Media Rights that reveals how the trade in stolen antiquities and art has become a major source of income for criminal syndicates, gangs and terrorists across the globe.
Leading UK commercial broadcaster ITV has acquired a true crime package for its recently launched ITVX platform, which includes one series of A Stranger in My Home (10 x 60’) from CMJ Productions, three series of Seven Productions’ Beach Cops (18 x 30’ – pictured), a series of Dark Minds (4 x 60’ & 1 x 120) from Beyond Productions and Encounters with Evil (10 x 60’) from ITN Productions.
Also in the crime genre, CBS Reality in the UK has also struck a deal for a package of crime and investigation titles, comprising three series of A Stranger in My Home (26 x 60’), five series (36 x 30’) of Beyond Productions’ Facing Evil and two of Inside Crime (14 x 60’), produced by Nine Network. Sky, meanwhile, has added series 15 of Primate Planet Productions’ popular Monkey Life (20 x 30’) to its schedule and renewed both How I Caught the Killer (10 x 60’), produced by Woodcut Media and Motorbike Cops (7 x 30’) from Seven Studios.
UK TV has taken Kathy Burke: All Woman (3 x 60’) by Flicker Productions, a series of Like A Shot’s Abandoned Engineering (6 x 60’), and Wild Pictures’ Stacey Dooley: Locked Up With the Lifers (1 x 60’).
Discovery has picked up series 11 of Beyond Productions’ Deadly Women (13 x 60’), series four of BGM’s Haunted Hospitals (13 x 60’), and 45 hours of Friel Kean Films’ Money for Nothing – series four, plus a special celebrity season. OUT TV’s UK platform has picked up two series of Great Pacific Media’s Queen of The Oil Patch (16 x 30’), while Earthx TV has acquired two series of Breakout Productions’ Aussie Snake Wranglers (28 x 30’) as well as Damn Good Productions’ environmental travel series Leave No Trace (10 x 60’).
“I am thrilled that some of our shows will be part of the line-up as ITVX launches in the UK and I am delighted that our evolving catalogue of new shows such as Loot and new seasons of long-running ratings-winners such as Monkey Life and Deadly Women – all produced by some of the world’s best indies – continues to meet the requirements of so many of the UK’s leading broadcasters,” said Joanna Rowley, Beyond Rights’ SVP sales for the UK, commenting on the new deals . “Our key factual genres - from history, wildlife and engineering to true crime, documentary and lifestyle – are all well represented in the territory at the moment.”
Leading UK commercial broadcaster ITV has acquired a true crime package for its recently launched ITVX platform, which includes one series of A Stranger in My Home (10 x 60’) from CMJ Productions, three series of Seven Productions’ Beach Cops (18 x 30’ – pictured), a series of Dark Minds (4 x 60’ & 1 x 120) from Beyond Productions and Encounters with Evil (10 x 60’) from ITN Productions.
Also in the crime genre, CBS Reality in the UK has also struck a deal for a package of crime and investigation titles, comprising three series of A Stranger in My Home (26 x 60’), five series (36 x 30’) of Beyond Productions’ Facing Evil and two of Inside Crime (14 x 60’), produced by Nine Network. Sky, meanwhile, has added series 15 of Primate Planet Productions’ popular Monkey Life (20 x 30’) to its schedule and renewed both How I Caught the Killer (10 x 60’), produced by Woodcut Media and Motorbike Cops (7 x 30’) from Seven Studios.
UK TV has taken Kathy Burke: All Woman (3 x 60’) by Flicker Productions, a series of Like A Shot’s Abandoned Engineering (6 x 60’), and Wild Pictures’ Stacey Dooley: Locked Up With the Lifers (1 x 60’).
Discovery has picked up series 11 of Beyond Productions’ Deadly Women (13 x 60’), series four of BGM’s Haunted Hospitals (13 x 60’), and 45 hours of Friel Kean Films’ Money for Nothing – series four, plus a special celebrity season. OUT TV’s UK platform has picked up two series of Great Pacific Media’s Queen of The Oil Patch (16 x 30’), while Earthx TV has acquired two series of Breakout Productions’ Aussie Snake Wranglers (28 x 30’) as well as Damn Good Productions’ environmental travel series Leave No Trace (10 x 60’).
“I am thrilled that some of our shows will be part of the line-up as ITVX launches in the UK and I am delighted that our evolving catalogue of new shows such as Loot and new seasons of long-running ratings-winners such as Monkey Life and Deadly Women – all produced by some of the world’s best indies – continues to meet the requirements of so many of the UK’s leading broadcasters,” said Joanna Rowley, Beyond Rights’ SVP sales for the UK, commenting on the new deals . “Our key factual genres - from history, wildlife and engineering to true crime, documentary and lifestyle – are all well represented in the territory at the moment.”