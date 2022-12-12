In what is a described by the Nordic firms as an innovative deal giving customers access to a broader range of content, media firm Viaplay Group and comms operator Telia have closed a new multi-year partnership for Sweden.
Under the terms of the deal beginning 13 December, access to the Viaplay streaming service will be added to more Telia TV and streaming packages in Sweden in the course of 2023. All Viaplay streaming packages, including Viaplay Total, will be available to Telia’s 1 million Swedish TV and streaming customers as add-on subscriptions.
The new partnership will also see Telia’s TV and streaming customers once again be able to access Viaplay Group’s live sports, series and film offerings through the Viaplay streaming service and Viaplay Group’s TV channels. The two companies have also deepened their sports co-operation, with selected UEFA Champions League, LaLiga and Serie A matches to be added to the Viaplay Total streaming package. Similarly, Swedish men’s national football team matches and selected UEFA Europa League and UEFA Europa Conference League matches will be shown on Telia’s C More streaming service.
Telia will also resume distribution of Viaplay Group’s TV3, TV6, TV8 and TV10 channels, which will be included in all its main TV and streaming packages in Sweden, as well as Viaplay Group’s full portfolio of premium film and sport channels. TV6 is the linear home of popular live sports such as FIS Alpine and cross-country skiing, handball, UEFA Europa League and UEFA Europa Conference League, and Swedish men’s national team football.
“Our expanded agreement with Telia is broader and more innovative than ever before – and takes our partnership to a new level,” commented Kim Poder, Viaplay Group chief commercial officer Nordics. “Telia customers can now enjoy the world’s biggest live sports and the hottest upcoming Viaplay premieres. At the same time, Viaplay Total subscribers can look forward to even more live European football of the highest quality. It’s a win-win for all of us.”
Added Telia chief commercial officer Henrik Lönnevi: “We are delighted about our new partnership with Viaplay Group. This agreement is important for both companies, and we look forward to a fresh start that enables completely new packages, exclusive rights and much more for our customers. We continue to invest in Sweden’s best TV offering and Viaplay Group will be an important partner moving forward.”
