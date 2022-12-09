Programmatic media company MiQ is claiming that with its Advanced TV product UK brands can for the first time coordinate the planning and execution of programmatic TV advertising campaigns “seamlessly and simultaneously” across all linear and digital channels.
The new solution works through a single point of access and is said to be able to unify the fragmented world of programmatic TV advertising where previously campaigns had to be run separately across different linear, OTT and digital platforms. The intended result is that marketers can reach highly targeted audiences across the digital TV and video landscape. Bringing TV together in this way is said by MiQ to make targeting more accurate and campaigns more measurable for brands. This delivers more successful campaigns and optimises budgets at a time when value is needed more than ever.
All inventory, including YouTube, is universally accessible without the need to be split into siloed channels, while MiQ data modelling tool Cohorts combines TV data sets such as BARB and ACR data, along with its own view of programmatic audience data, to enable consistent forensic cross-platform targeting. Eschewing the use of third-party cookies, Cohorts also supports data privacy and compliance by design.
With brands and agencies embracing the emergence of Advanced TV, all of this says MiQ unlocks activation opportunities in the programmatic space. This enables them to begin to find hard to reach audiences, understand them better, and measure them more effectively, all in real time.
Advanced TV also enables brands to ensure they are not reaching the same consumers across different platforms. For example, a campaign run on YouTube will bring incrementality against its linear TV reach, making advertising budgets stretch further and drive greater brand performance.
“With MiQ Advanced TV, we’re revolutionising programmatic TV advertising by dramatically simplifying the process of reaching viewers for brands, which is currently complex and fragmented, while removing the costs associated with this,” said MiQ EMEA strategy director Pierre de Lannoy.
“At the same time, we’re driving better measurement of performance into the linear TV space to ensure ad spend works harder for brands whatever platform they use. Hundreds of brands in the US, Canada, Australia and India have been enjoying the benefits of MiQ Advanced TV. Now we've launched a unique offering that addresses the data, content and targeting needs of the UK market.”
All inventory, including YouTube, is universally accessible without the need to be split into siloed channels, while MiQ data modelling tool Cohorts combines TV data sets such as BARB and ACR data, along with its own view of programmatic audience data, to enable consistent forensic cross-platform targeting. Eschewing the use of third-party cookies, Cohorts also supports data privacy and compliance by design.
With brands and agencies embracing the emergence of Advanced TV, all of this says MiQ unlocks activation opportunities in the programmatic space. This enables them to begin to find hard to reach audiences, understand them better, and measure them more effectively, all in real time.
Advanced TV also enables brands to ensure they are not reaching the same consumers across different platforms. For example, a campaign run on YouTube will bring incrementality against its linear TV reach, making advertising budgets stretch further and drive greater brand performance.
“With MiQ Advanced TV, we’re revolutionising programmatic TV advertising by dramatically simplifying the process of reaching viewers for brands, which is currently complex and fragmented, while removing the costs associated with this,” said MiQ EMEA strategy director Pierre de Lannoy.
“At the same time, we’re driving better measurement of performance into the linear TV space to ensure ad spend works harder for brands whatever platform they use. Hundreds of brands in the US, Canada, Australia and India have been enjoying the benefits of MiQ Advanced TV. Now we've launched a unique offering that addresses the data, content and targeting needs of the UK market.”