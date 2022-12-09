Video codec compliance test suites provider Allegro DVT has entered into a collaboration with video compression solutions firm V-Nova to accelerate the availability of LCEVC-enabled solutions for video SOCs and ASIC vendors.
MPEG-5 part 2 LCEVC (Low Complexity Enhancement Video Coding) is the latest standard by MPEG and ISO. It specifies an enhancement layer which, when combined with a base video encoded with a separate codec, produces an enhanced video stream. It can boost the compression efficiency of any existing or future video codec, enabling higher quality at up to 40% lower bitrates. It is also designed to provide compute savings (up to 4x) compared with using the base encoders in full resolution. The enhancement stream provides new features such as: extending the compression capability of the base codec; lowering encoding and decoding complexity; providing a platform for additional future enhancements.
The new collaboration will see the two companies aim to address the growing demand for LCEVC with a target to make available both compliance test streams and proven video IPs. A new product roadmap is designed to enable video SOC and video ASIC vendors in a multitude of different markets to integrate and verify the compliance of their LCVEC implementation with the standard, allowing for a safer tape-out and faster time-to-market.
“We were impressed with the performance of LCEVC both in terms of video quality and compression ratio. We also see it as an opportunity to tackle the increasing complexity of video codecs while delivering best-in-class power consumption,” explained Allegro DVT CEO Nouar Hamze. “Allegro DVT is committed to supporting the LCEVC ecosystem and welcome the collaboration with V-Nova. Over the next months, we will be announcing a full range of new products to accelerate the design and testing of video SoCs targeting the LCEVC market.”
“We are excited to be collaborating with Allegro DVT to support the roll out of LCEVC in the market”, added V-Nova CEO and co-founder Guido Meardi. “It is the market leader in the provision of compliance test streams to SOC vendors. These, together with proven silicon IP, will speed up the availability of LCEVC-enabled silicon in the market. We look forward to the partnership and further support Allegro’s LCEVC roadmap”.
