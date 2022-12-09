In a big score for the pay-TV provider in a key part of the DACH region, CANAL+ has been awarded by European football governing body UEFA exclusive rights to show in Austria it three leading club competitions from 2024.
Specifically, CANAL+ has rights to the UEFA Champions League first pick game played on Wednesday and the UEFA Europa League or UEFA Europa Conference League first pick game in each match week. Following the game, CANAL+ will also broadcast the big post-game show with highlights of all games. Additionally, CANAL+ will be the only operator broadcasting all three finals of the UEFA top club competitions in the country.
The sports programmes will be distributed via linear TV and the streaming platform of the provider’s recently launched pay-TV offer in Austria. The channel is available on A1 Xplore TV, HD Austria as well as Liwest, KabelPlus and Sky.
“We’ve started to build the Home of European Movies and Series in Austria earlier this year, together with our partner A1,” commented Martijn van Hout, vice president CANAL+ Luxembourg for Austria and Germany. “Now we will start to build the new Home of European Football to provide a premium and widely available sports programme, for the broad audience of Austrians that enjoy football of the highest level.”
CANAL+ Group currently broadcasts UEFA club competitions in more than 50 countries including in France, Switzerland, Sub-Saharan Africa, Myanmar, or Haiti, and offers premium sports channels to its subscribers in Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Vietnam, and Ethiopia.
