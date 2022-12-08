Just as the ITVX streaming hub begins life, the leading UK commercial broadcasters, ITV and STV, have enhanced their strategic partnership around content sharing and advertising sales that they say will create incremental digital value and align their interests for the streaming age.
The new arrangements are designed to build on STV and ITV’s existing contractual relationships which remain in place. Under these arrangements, ITV will continue to represent STV for linear national advertising and STV will continue to be responsible for all Scottish advertising. STV Player will also continue to be available to viewers across the UK with its extensive library of third-party content.
Under the terms of the deal, ITV’s market-leading sales team will take on exclusive responsibility for selling all digital VOD and simulcast advertising inventory on STV Player from 2023, immediately extending ITV’s sales reach and allowing STV to benefit from ITV’s scale in the UK market.
As part of the agreement STV will also join ITV’s addressable advertising platform, Planet V, allowing advertisers to access STV’s inventory alongside ITV’s unparalleled combination of mass simultaneous reach and data-driven, targeted advertising. Planet V is already used by all the major advertising agencies.
From a content perspective, STV’s streaming service, STV Player, will take exclusive Scottish rights for a range of ITVX original and premiere content over the coming years. This includes UK original dramas like A Spy Among Friends and The Confessions of Frannie Langton, both launching on ITVX and STV Player today, and other titles such as Nolly, starring Helena Bonham Carter as the iconic soap star Noele Gordon, and Litvinenko, starring David Tennant in the title role. The partnership is expected to encompass at least 100 hours of original content per year.
“This exciting new partnership significantly strengthens STV and ITV’s digital businesses for the streaming age,” said STV chief executive Simon Pitts. “It’s great news for Scottish viewers who will be able to access a huge array of new UK original content for free on STV Player, starting today with the brilliant A Spy Among Friends starring Damian Lewis and Guy Pearce, followed by David Tennant in the gripping drama Litvinenko. Scottish advertisers will also benefit from a ‘one stop shop’ of mass audiences and the best in data-driven targeting.”
“ITV and STV have been close partners for over 50 years and this new deal makes that partnership fit for the digital age,” added ITV’s managing director, commercial Kelly Williams. “We are delighted to be able to offer the market for the first time, and in one place, the ability to buy the mass reach of linear advertising coupled with addressable streaming inventory across the entire UK ITV/STV network. STV joining ITV’s addressable advertising platform Planet V is an important step in the development of the platform which is already used by all the major advertising agencies."
