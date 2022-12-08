Ahead of a 2023 which will it look to expand its programme of national and regional Accelerators and Export Labs for TV, Indielab, the UK accelerator company for content businesses, has announced five new appointments to its evolving team.
The year will also see IndieLab launch its first GrowthLab, a new-style event for founders and leaders of independent production companies. GrowthLab, to be held in London on 9 February, will platform the very latest industry thinking, invite discussion and provide useful advice on creating and sustaining growth paths in challenging times.
Heading the appointments, Kate Moore (pictured right) has joined the team as executive producer and is project lead on the GrowthLab event, including curating its sessions. As part of the senior management team, she also works closely with CEO Victoria Powell on business development and fundraising for Indielab’s programmes. Moore’s previous roles include senior producer at National Theatre Live, where she provided leadership and creative oversight across more than 35 broadcasts, as well as acting as executive producer on the theatre’s portfolio of digital content. She has also worked as a development executive across scripted and documentary feature films, securing funding from the Wellcome Trust, BFI and Channel 4.
Nicola Hewitt (pictured left) joins as Indielab’s first business and operations manager. Also a member of the senior management team, she is responsible for finances, HR, legal, policies, IT, health and safety and budgeting. Nicola has gained many years of experience in these areas from working at organisations such as The Skills for Life Trust and Lexington Communications. She will now be using this experience to help put strategic action plans in place and introduce new processes to ensure the smooth running of the business.
Rebecca Thomson Foley will join in January as programme manager/producer, primarily responsible for the editorial design and delivery of Indielab’s programmes. Rebecca brings with her significant experience in producing and managing events all over the world. Most recently, she produced a UK-wide programme of events for Unboxed 2022: Creativity in the UK. She has also worked as VP global business development & events at Apex Social in California and as head of global operations, events and entertainment and head of studio operations at the Royal Caribbean Group.
Ashe Hussain will be providing essential policy advice as Indielab’s new inclusion executive. She has had an extensive career in the television and film industry, focusing on business development for production companies, diversity, talent development and training. Klaudia Lita joins as programme co-ordinator, supporting the co-ordination and delivery of all Indielab events and programmes from conception to completion. Klaudia started her career in sales but most recently has been a successful freelance creative producer and events planner.
“At such a challenging time for recruitment, I am thrilled to have attracted such a wealth of exciting talent to the Indielab team. Between them, these new recruits bring a range of valuable experience in producing and delivering events, business development and management – from both within the content sector and the wider commercial world,” said Powell commenting on the moves.
“We may all be operating in challenging times, but there is still plenty of opportunity for TV and games companies to thrive and grow. Our expanded team will ensure we can help even more companies find the right growth path for them next year, as well as continually look to innovate our offer with new programmes and events such as GrowthLab.”
Heading the appointments, Kate Moore (pictured right) has joined the team as executive producer and is project lead on the GrowthLab event, including curating its sessions. As part of the senior management team, she also works closely with CEO Victoria Powell on business development and fundraising for Indielab’s programmes. Moore’s previous roles include senior producer at National Theatre Live, where she provided leadership and creative oversight across more than 35 broadcasts, as well as acting as executive producer on the theatre’s portfolio of digital content. She has also worked as a development executive across scripted and documentary feature films, securing funding from the Wellcome Trust, BFI and Channel 4.
Nicola Hewitt (pictured left) joins as Indielab’s first business and operations manager. Also a member of the senior management team, she is responsible for finances, HR, legal, policies, IT, health and safety and budgeting. Nicola has gained many years of experience in these areas from working at organisations such as The Skills for Life Trust and Lexington Communications. She will now be using this experience to help put strategic action plans in place and introduce new processes to ensure the smooth running of the business.
Rebecca Thomson Foley will join in January as programme manager/producer, primarily responsible for the editorial design and delivery of Indielab’s programmes. Rebecca brings with her significant experience in producing and managing events all over the world. Most recently, she produced a UK-wide programme of events for Unboxed 2022: Creativity in the UK. She has also worked as VP global business development & events at Apex Social in California and as head of global operations, events and entertainment and head of studio operations at the Royal Caribbean Group.
Ashe Hussain will be providing essential policy advice as Indielab’s new inclusion executive. She has had an extensive career in the television and film industry, focusing on business development for production companies, diversity, talent development and training. Klaudia Lita joins as programme co-ordinator, supporting the co-ordination and delivery of all Indielab events and programmes from conception to completion. Klaudia started her career in sales but most recently has been a successful freelance creative producer and events planner.
“At such a challenging time for recruitment, I am thrilled to have attracted such a wealth of exciting talent to the Indielab team. Between them, these new recruits bring a range of valuable experience in producing and delivering events, business development and management – from both within the content sector and the wider commercial world,” said Powell commenting on the moves.
“We may all be operating in challenging times, but there is still plenty of opportunity for TV and games companies to thrive and grow. Our expanded team will ensure we can help even more companies find the right growth path for them next year, as well as continually look to innovate our offer with new programmes and events such as GrowthLab.”