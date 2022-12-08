Producer Beyond Rights is celebrating a raft of new deals in the Benelux countries that will see more than 600 hours of content land with broadcasters across the region, primarily comprising long-running property, reality and engineering content.
SBS in Belgium has acquired a 200-hour package featuring Pooch Perfect Australia, two seasons each of Highway Thru Hell, Heavy Rescue: 401 and Ice Vikings, four seasons of The Cruise, three of Age Gap Love and Stalkers (1 x 60’). SBS also continues its investment in the popular Love It Or List It property franchise in this package, with season 10 of the Canadian original, three series of Love It Or List It: UK and two series of Love It Or List It: Australia.
Also in Belgium, DPG Media has acquired all three series of Filthy House SOS (26 x 60’), two series of Nightmare Tenants, Slum Landlords (19 x 60’) and reality series Back with the Ex (7 x 60’), while Tivoli TV has picked up the format for Love It Or List It (pictured).
For its Benelux regional footprint, Disney has licensed four series of Massive Engineering Mistakes (40 x 60’) and series two of Underground Worlds (10 x 60’), while Discovery has acquired the last three seasons of Abandoned Engineering (36 x 60’) and series three of Flipping Bangers (12 x 60’).
In the Netherlands, Talpa TV has also acquired a Love It Or List It package totalling more than 140 hours, drawn from Love it Or List It: Australia, Love It Or List It: Vancouver (Net 5) and Love It Or List It: UK (SBS6).
Deals with CLT-UFA see all 71 hours (six series) of Nightmare Tenants, Slum Landlords acquired for its RTL channels in the Netherlands, while the broadcaster has also taken the most recent two series of Love It Or List It (34 x 60’) and The Bubble Wrap Boy (1 x 60’).
“The countries in the Benelux region may be relatively small, but they maintain a big appetite for the Beyond Rights’ content, especially for many of our long-running, returnable series such as Love It Or List it, Abandoned Engineering and Highway Thru Hell,” commented Lenneke de Jong, Beyond Rights’ SVP sales for Benelux. “As a result, we have built up excellent relationships with so many local broadcasters over time and are delighted that our series have become cornerstones of many leading channel brands in the region.”
