In the latest part of the company’s strategy to invest in production companies and talent around the world to continue creating distinct premium content for global audiences, Fremantle has announced the acquisition of independent production company Passenger.
Launched by Richard Brown (pictured left) in May 2019 with the backing of Fremantle in an exclusive multi-year deal, Passenger will now sit within Fremantle’s global drama division, spearheaded by Christian Vesper.
Brown was the driving force behind HBO anthology series True Detective and has served as executive producer on all three seasons of the critically acclaimed, multiple award-winning show. Brown developed, and executive produced Hulu / Sky Italia / Channel 4 limited series Catch-22, starring George Clooney, Kyle Chandler, Christopher Abbott and Hugh Laurie, and he is also known for producing the Netflix action-drama Outlaw King, directed by David Mackenzie, and starring Chris Pine.
Passenger also developed and produced Sky’s recently released drama This England. The series, written and directed by Michael Winterbottom and starring Kenneth Branagh as Boris Johnson.
In addition to heading up Passenger, Brown will now undertake a new creative role across Fremantle’s Global Drama division, where he will aim to drive Fremantle’s efforts in the development and production of TV and film projects, building a roster of talent relationships and collaborating with Fremantle’s rapidly expanding international network of labels.
Passenger will also expand its team in New York, Los Angeles, and London; Caitlin Bruner will come onboard as VP, development and Elise Swift has been promoted internally to the role of creative executive. Bruner previously ran development at Noah Hawley’s 26 Keys. Additional hires are expected to be announced soon.
Commenting on the acquisition, Brown said: “Fremantle has been the ideal partner over the past three years with unwavering support and a distinct vision at a transformative time for our industry. This is the natural evolution of our relationship; working closely together we’ll be able to increase our capacity to create compelling film and TV. I’m also excited to take on a new role collaborating with Andrea Scrosati and Christian Vesper across the global drama group, which has grown into a formidable force under their impressive leadership.”
Fremantle says the deal further underlines its ongoing commitment to producing high-quality original drama series and feature films. With over 100 dramas to be delivered in 2022, Fremantle calculates that its slate has now three times more drama series coming from outside the US and UK than major US studios.
“Richard and his talented team have built a wonderful business, and we are delighted to welcome them even closer to the Fremantle family as they continue to grow and flourish,” added Andrea Scrosati, group COO and CEO continental Europe, Fremantle. “During the years I have personally shared great creative exchanges with Richard. He is one of the most culturally sophisticated producers I have ever worked with, so I am thrilled that we will continue to work together creating more unique content for the global stage across many genres.”
