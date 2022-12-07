In moves that it says will inform its global product strategy moving into 2023, brand suitability platform for YouTube has announced three key hires within its expanded global leadership team.
The three senior hires - senior vice president, global head of product, director of design, and director of analytics and data science - are also said to represent a key investment in the development of Channel Factory’s global product strategy around YouTube, social media, connected TV and digital audio.
James Rooney has been announced as senior vice president, global head of product. Based in New York, he will be developing a product delivery team, tasked with expanding Channel Factory’s footprint into new forms of media. He will seek to deliver complete platforms that drive revenue, whilst maintaining a high level of quality and client service. Rooney joins Channel Factory with 20 years of experience at the intersection of advertising, digital media and technology, including publisher, advertiser, agency, programmatic and ad tech.
Tanya Kolosova (pictured) has been announced as director of analytics and data science. Based in New Jersey, she will be aiding product development by evolving how Channel Factory looks at data. She previously held positions as SVP and VP roles in data science, research and analytics at the likes of DemandTec, IPG and Nielsen. Kolosova’s expertise lies in the areas of actionable analytics and software development and she has also co-authored three books on machine-learning optimisation framework, statistical analysis, and metadata-based applications development with SAS and R, which are cited in university syllabuses globally.
David Silva joins the Channel Factory team as director of product design. Based in Tampa FL, Silva will be leading a team of designers to develop a design system for Channel Factory, streamlining future product design and development. He will be bringing with him over 20 years of software engineering experience, gained from various positions at brands including PwC, Google and Cisco.
“Channel Factory’s growth is predicated on the sophistication of our technology and the tireless innovation behind our products commented company CEO and founder, Tony Chen. “We are thrilled to see James, David and Tanya joining the Channel Factory team and leading our global product strategy, guided by a mandate to not just meet the needs of our partners and clients, but to innovate and enhance in a continually evolving media landscape.”
