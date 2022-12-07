TVU Networks has revealed details as to how it has provided essential support for media companies and content creators at the Korizon-founded and owned Legends World Championship eSports event.
The event travelled from its home in South Korea to the US in Autumn 2022 to be held across four cities in North America. After each match, members of the media are permitted limited access to players from the teams. Due to the size of the event, the large number of journalists and the thousands of fans, available bandwidth gets gobbled up quickly and player interviews were taking hours to upload.
To address this issue, TVO deployed its TVU One solution, traditionally used primarily as a 4K live video transmitter, to allow for constant 5G internet connection. The TVU One router feature allowed users to upload immediately large size files and footage to an editor in South Korea and share it subscribers on YouTube. This included interviews with the 2022 World Championship team DRX who completed a miracle Cinderella-story run and the runner-up T1.
The result was that Korizon could upload on the go, no matter the venue or location of the interview. Korizon totalled 5.8 million views throughout its coverage of the 2022 World Championship. “Korizon and I could not have covered Worlds 2022 at the speed and precision I achieved without TVU Networks,” said Korizon co-founder Ashley Kang.
As eSports continues to grow, TVU Networks says that it is committed to expanding its remote broadcast solutions and products into this dynamic environment.
“Being able to help Korizon provide its top-tier content even faster while being so far from their offices was a no brainer,” added TVU Networks CEO Paul Shen. “The global scale, speed and lack of latency needed for esports makes our remote solutions a perfect fit.”
To address this issue, TVO deployed its TVU One solution, traditionally used primarily as a 4K live video transmitter, to allow for constant 5G internet connection. The TVU One router feature allowed users to upload immediately large size files and footage to an editor in South Korea and share it subscribers on YouTube. This included interviews with the 2022 World Championship team DRX who completed a miracle Cinderella-story run and the runner-up T1.
The result was that Korizon could upload on the go, no matter the venue or location of the interview. Korizon totalled 5.8 million views throughout its coverage of the 2022 World Championship. “Korizon and I could not have covered Worlds 2022 at the speed and precision I achieved without TVU Networks,” said Korizon co-founder Ashley Kang.
As eSports continues to grow, TVU Networks says that it is committed to expanding its remote broadcast solutions and products into this dynamic environment.
“Being able to help Korizon provide its top-tier content even faster while being so far from their offices was a no brainer,” added TVU Networks CEO Paul Shen. “The global scale, speed and lack of latency needed for esports makes our remote solutions a perfect fit.”