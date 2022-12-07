In a move that the SVOD channel’s parent Warner Bros. Discovery says brings back robust offerings for Amazon’s streaming service, HBO Max is once again available on Prime Video Channels in the US.
Prime customers can sign up for HBO Max for $14.99 per month gaining access to 15,000 hours of curated premium content. Additionally, subscribers will have available the expanded content offering that will be available in Warner Bros. Discovery’s enhanced streaming service when it launches next year.
New HBO Max subscribers can enjoy recent award-winning programming such as House Of The Dragon, The White Lotus, Succession and Hacks, as well as drama series like Game Of Thrones, The Sopranos, and The Wire and comedies Friends and The Big Bang Theory.
Upcoming programming includes the third and final season of the HBO Original drama series His Dark Materials, the second season of the Max Original Gossip Girl, the four-part HBO docuseries Branson, the fourth season of the Max Original Doom Patrol.
“We strive to offer customers the best and widest selection of premium content available for their everyday viewing experience,” said Cem Sibay, vice president, Prime Video commenting on the deal. “It’s truly been a milestone year for Prime Video, and we are humbled by the viewer engagement and critics’ response to our marquee releases. Now with the addition of HBO Max again, customers can easily add this subscription and enjoy even more award-winning and fan favourite entertainment on Prime Video.”
"Warner Bros. Discovery is committed to making HBO Max available to as broad an audience as possible while also advancing our data-driven approach to understanding our customers and best serving their viewing interests. Today, we are thrilled to take an important step forward by announcing that HBO Max is returning to Prime Video Channels," added Bruce Campbell, chief revenue and strategy officer, warner Bros. Discovery.
New HBO Max subscribers can enjoy recent award-winning programming such as House Of The Dragon, The White Lotus, Succession and Hacks, as well as drama series like Game Of Thrones, The Sopranos, and The Wire and comedies Friends and The Big Bang Theory.
Upcoming programming includes the third and final season of the HBO Original drama series His Dark Materials, the second season of the Max Original Gossip Girl, the four-part HBO docuseries Branson, the fourth season of the Max Original Doom Patrol.
“We strive to offer customers the best and widest selection of premium content available for their everyday viewing experience,” said Cem Sibay, vice president, Prime Video commenting on the deal. “It’s truly been a milestone year for Prime Video, and we are humbled by the viewer engagement and critics’ response to our marquee releases. Now with the addition of HBO Max again, customers can easily add this subscription and enjoy even more award-winning and fan favourite entertainment on Prime Video.”
"Warner Bros. Discovery is committed to making HBO Max available to as broad an audience as possible while also advancing our data-driven approach to understanding our customers and best serving their viewing interests. Today, we are thrilled to take an important step forward by announcing that HBO Max is returning to Prime Video Channels," added Bruce Campbell, chief revenue and strategy officer, warner Bros. Discovery.