Banijay Rights, the global distribution arm of Banijay, has announced further sales of Rogue Heroes from Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight following the World War Two drama’s renewal by the BBC.
Produced by Banijay UK company Kudos and Nebulastar for the BBC – and entitled SAS Rogue Heroes in the UK market – the series is a dramatised account of how Special Forces unit the SAS, was formed under extraordinary circumstances in the darkest days of World War Two.
Based on Ben Macintyre’s best-selling book, Rogue Heroes centres on David Stirling, an eccentric young officer, who is hospitalised after a training exercise gone wrong. Convinced that traditional commando units don’t work, Stirling creates a radical plan that flies in the face of all accepted rules of modern warfare. He fights for permission to recruit the toughest, boldest, and brightest soldiers for a small undercover unit that will create mayhem behind enemy lines. More rebels than soldiers, Stirling’s team is every bit as complicated, flawed, and reckless as it is brave and heroic.
In deals negotiated across the Banijay Rights global sales team, the first season of Rogue Heroes has been picked up by Wing Sight Culture & Media Co for streaming in China and Starzplay in the Middle East. TVNZ in New Zealand, Paramount+ in Germany and Directv in Latin America have all acquired the series. These new agreements follow previous sales of the drama to premium network EPIX (soon to be known as MGM+) for the US, HBO Maxi n Europe, Prime Video in Canada, SBS in Australia and Canal+ in France.
“These latest global deals cap off an exceptional couple of months for Rogue Heroes, with a recent BBC renewal a fantastic way to end the year,” commented Banijay Rights CEO Cathy Payne. “We’re excited to extend the reach of Steven Knight’s and Kudos’ epic drama to several new territories, including China and the Middle East for the very first time.”
Martin Haines, Joint MD, Kudos, added: “The series has been a huge global hit, with audiences captivated by the incredible world that Steven Knight has brought to life for our Rogue Heroes. We’re thrilled that even more people will now get the chance to watch.”
Knight also executive produces the series alongside Karen Wilson, Martin Haines and Emma Kingsman-Lloyd for Kudos, and Tommy Bulfin for the BBC.
Rogue Heroes premiered on BBC One and BBC iPlayer in the UK in October 2022. Filming on season two will take place in 2023. Banijay Rights is also global distributor for This Town.
