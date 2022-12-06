Digital and media platform content provider Ninetnine has launched its live linear entertainment channel Helwa TV on Arabsat to be available free-to-air on satellite TV broadcast BADR-6, which reaches 550 million people in the Middle East and North Africa.
Operated by Ninetnine and co-owned with BluTV, Helwa TV broadcasts premium Turkish series and North African TV shows that have proved successful on European cable networks and on Dish Network’s OTT service, Sling TV in the US where Ninetnine has 10 premium linear North African channels. This says the operator makes Helwa TV one of the most watched Arabic channels on major TV platforms.
‘’Following Arabsat's new strategy expanding our cooperation with key partners, we succeeded in creating an ecosystem of international media partners that allows us to build strong ties with our clients,” said Arabsat CEO Alhamedi Alanezi commenting on the partnership. “Ninetnine’s innovative media distribution approach aligns with our vision and strategy. This partnership is the first brick of more projects to be announced in 2023.”
“This is an incredible opportunity for people across MENA to have free access to Helwa TV and to enjoy a range of premium shows and local content that has been entertaining the Arab and North African diasporas living in Europe and North America,” added Ninetnine co-founders Samir Zehani, and Adel Hamla. “We’re delighted to announce this latest expansion of our media services and to partner with a leader like Arabsat to monetise our content differently.”
