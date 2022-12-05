Hungary’s largest telco, Magyar Telekom has chosen the ThinkAnalytics Think360 platform for personalised recommendations, targeted promotions, and viewer engagement across its TV and OTT services.





With the new solution Think360, Magyar Telekom will enhance the user experience for its more than 1 million subscribers while improving how it monetizes its content investments. Think360’s machine learning and AI, Magyar Telekom will aim to gain real-time insight into viewer behaviour, giving users an enhanced user experience with personalized recommendations and content discovery seamlessly across all connected devices. The Magyar Telekom deployment on its MediaKind Mediaroom and MediaFirst platforms supports the Hungarian language while across the Deutsche Telekom group, Think360 already delivers personalised content discovery in German, Croatian, Greek, Turkish, and English.



As well as using the Think360 content discovery platform, Magyar Telekom will deploy ThinkUX and ThinkEditorial to enhance viewer personalisation. Using ThinkUX, Magyar Telekom will be able to create, test, manage and modify the user experience in minutes to optimise the mix of personalisation, popular content, trends, and editorial control presented to each viewer. With ThinkEditorial, Magyar Telekom will be able to manage editorial and curated carousels, campaigns and lists, making it easy to promote a variety of content to different audiences.



“It is a testament to ThinkAnalytics’ reputation and Think360’s proven results that that Magyar Telekom has selected ThinkAnalytics to power richer content discovery and personalization across all its Telekom TV devices including its latest Android TV platform,” Samuel Sweet, EMEA & APAC CEO at ThinkAnalytics. “This extension of our partnership with Deutsche Telekom demonstrates the importance of our tools to monitor, manage and deliver measurable personalized content and promotions.”