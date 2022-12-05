



Rise, the advocacy group for gender diversity in the broadcast media technology sector, has revealed the winners of the 2022 Rise Awards, which were presented on 30 November 2022, in partnership with BT Sport and Timeline TV.

More than 250 guests attended the sold-out event, hosted at the BT Sport Studios, to celebrate the achievements of this year’s winners and nominees. The ceremony was also streamed globally on Rise’s YouTube channel.



For 2022, Over 300 nominations were received from around the globe, citing the talents and achievements of inspirational women working in a variety of media technology roles. This year, Rise introduced four new awards; Ally, Business Operations, Project Management or Delivery and Special Achievement.

The Ally award, sponsored by Vizrt, was won by Fernando Küfer, disguise. Nominees were Ian Wagdin, BBC R&D, Kike Garcia Gil, Source Elements, Kris Langbridge, Amazon Web Services, Shola Aminu, DAZN.



Nyema Zam, Samuh Mediatech won the business award sponsored by Live U. Nominees were Bleuenn Le Goffic, Accedo; Camilla James, Techex; Daniella Weigner, Cinegy; Heather Dower, Hotdrop; Jade Kurian, latakoo; Mitzi Dominguez, Clear-Com.



Jane Sung, Cinedeck was winner of business operations, sponsored by Christy Media Solutions, Nominees were Amanda Wall, Take 1; Lainey Scott-Campbell, Red Bee Media; Madeline LaRue, Deluxe; Shivani Kochhar, Warner Bros. Discovery; Swapna Nadkarni, Deluxe Entertainment Distribution India Pvt.



Deluxe won the Company Award for Investment in Women, sponsored by Telstra. Other nominees were Adobe, disguise and Qwilt.



“A big warm congratulations to all of our winners and those shortlisted for this year’s awards ceremony,” Sadie Groom, founder and co-director of Rise. “The calibre of talented women in our industry from across the globe is truly extraordinary and it was wonderful to celebrate the achievements of so many inspirational women at this amazing ceremony.”