Showing that there is still plenty of growth left in a market in which many have said a plateau has been reached, global SVOD subscriptions are set to increase by 428 million between 2022 and 2028 to reach 1.76 billion says a study from Digital TV Research.
According to the SVOD Forecasts Update report, Netflix will provide its hybrid AVOD-SVOD tier in 85 countries by 2028, with Disney+ in 91 countries, HBO in 55 and Paramount+ in 56. These include pan-regional services in Spanish-speaking Latin America and also in the Arabic-speaking countries. These four platforms collectively are projected to have 372 million hybrid AVOD-SVOD subscribers by 2028 – or 56% of their total subscriber base.
Drilling deeper into the prospects for the individual key players, the study that despite its new AVOD-SVOD tier being considerably cheaper, Netflix will retain a large base of SVOD-only subscribers.
The analyst suggested that the hybrid tier will appeal most to developing countries where disposable incomes are lower and that it would prove to be attractive to new subscribers that do not have legacy SVOD-only subscriptions. The report estimated that 24% of Netflix’s total subscribers will pay for the hybrid AVOD-SVOD tier by 2028, representing 63 million customers.
Looking at Disney+, the SVOD Forecasts Update report noted that given its subscribers in most markets are expected to convert automatically to the hybrid AVOD-SVOD tier, the platform will have 206 million subs to this tier by 2028 – or 88% of its total. At the other end of the scale.
