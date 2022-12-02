Enhancing its catalogue with a deep library of scripted content, LA-based global content distributor Principal Media has made what it says is “significant” investment in Toronto-based scripted TV specialist Chesler/Perlmutter Productions (C/P).
Boasting over 30 years of experience in scripted production, C/P is said to be one of North America’s most successful independent TV and film entities that develops, finances, produces and distributes to major networks and platforms worldwide. It has worked with directors such as Kathryn Bigelow, Ivan Reitman and Paul Verhoeven. The company’s first hit was multi-season series The Hitchhiker for HBO, which aired for six seasons. Since then, the company has produced over 250 films and episodes for all major US and Canadian broadcast, cable, and streaming platforms.
Through this strategic investment, Principal Media says it will enhance its catalogue with a deep library of scripted content, while C/P can expand development and production of original films and series targeting the holiday, romance, action, sci-fi and suspense genres. In addition to strengthening their core businesses, the collaboration will expand their portfolio of content offerings to include format sales and FAST channels featuring exclusive content and award-winning series.
“The opportunities for content creators are expanding quickly, making it the right time to find the right collaborative partner,” said Lewis Chesler, co-chairman of C/P. “We found that partner in Principal Media, a company that brings complementary skill sets and relationships to not only help meet marketplace demand for original content, but also pursue related revenue-generating opportunities with our catalogue. Ultimately, we’re looking forward to getting even more great storytelling going through our team in Canada, servicing our core mission of creating the best movies for the best price.”
“When Principal Media set out to team up with original content creators, we could not have been more pleased to land on the extraordinary, long-running success story that is Chesler Perlmutter Productions,” added Principal Media chief executive officer Gary Rosenson. “The movie magic they’re able to consistently deliver on with extremely reasonable budgets is unparalleled. This is a skill more relevant today than ever as platforms old and new are stretching production dollars further while still looking to deliver the same quality to their audiences.”
