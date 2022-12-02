Aiming to allow its production and editorial teams to have flexible and collaborative workflows for creating fast-turnaround content for the live sports and entertainment, ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE is equipping its new broadcasting and production studios with EVS signature solutions.
The leading media and digital group’s new broadcasting studio will be part of the new campus, consisting of three buildings designed to accommodate approximately 1,700 employees from mid-2023 onwards.
“The move to our new campus is an opportunity for us to completely revamp our day-to-day operations,” explained Holger Schwenk, vice president playout and production solutions at ProSiebenSat.1 Tech Solutions, the tech department of ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE. “We were looking for a rock solid, fail-safe solution that would help us maximise our live production workflow with the ability to easily scale up to support our future growth.”
At the heart of the new workflow will be the EVS XT-VIA and XS-VIA production servers, which allow the production team to reliably ingest multiple live feeds in various video formats, including UHD/4K, 1080p, and HDR. The EVS servers also offer 1080p to UHD-4K upscaling.
At the same time, the EVS setup allows for a transition path to IP due to enhanced live IP support of industry standards like ST 2110 and NMOS.
For live asset management, ProSiebenSat.1 has chosen MediaCeption Signature, designed to enable users to perform all the different media workflow functions in live or near-live productions from web-based interfaces. It uses EVS live production servers, media workflow management tools, a storage system and offers interoperability with other third-party technologies, including Avid MediaCentral for edit-while-capture workflows for live sports and entertainment.
Central to the LiveCeption Signature solution, LSM-VIA systems will offer functionalities for replay operators and provide instant access to content for replay and highlight operations. EVS believes replay operators will also benefit from faster transfers of content thanks to the XNet-VIA 10-Gbps bidirectional Ethernet-based network.
