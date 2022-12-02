Leading content provider Warner Bros. Discovery has announced that it has taken its full slate of discovery+ premium programming to be integrated within DIRECTVs core TV and streaming platform.
Effective immediately, DIRECTV and DIRECTV STREAM customers will now have access to a library of over 70,000 episodes of original series and library content from the Warner Bros. Discovery family of networks. These include HGTV, Food Network, TLC, ID, OWN, Travel Channel, Discovery Channel, Animal Planet and Magnolia Network, along with more than 200 discovery+ original titles and hundreds of hours of exclusive content. Additionally, the service offers content from A&E, The HISTORY Channel and Lifetime.
Programming highlights available at launch include Holiday Central Hub titles Designing Christmas, One Delicious Christmas, A Gingerbread Christmas, The Santa Squad, and A Christmas Open House featuring Food Network and HGTV stars Ben and Erin Napier, Bobby Flay, Duff Goldman and Hilary Farr, in addition to the new dating series Written in the Stars as well as fan-favourite titles such Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy.
“DIRECTV always strives to offer the content our customers want most, wherever, whenever, and using whatever device – but also at a strong value they can really appreciate,” said DIRECTV chief content officer Rob Thun. “As more of our customers gain interest in top streaming services, and we add streaming services from programmers like Warner Bros. Discovery whose linear channels we also offer, we can help our programming partners expand their reach while also offering our customers similar preferred discounts.”
“At discovery+, we know our audiences look for our content across platforms and distribution services, and our mission is to provide access to our best-in-class content to as many consumers as possible,” added Sarah Bergman, senior vice president, distribution at Warner Bros. Discovery. “Our partnership with DIRECTV allows us to continue to build on that goal by offering our beloved programming to its customer base, expanding the reach of our content, and adding ease and accessibility to our fans’ viewing experience.”
