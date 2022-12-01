In support of its strategy to help local advertisers and agencies with faster, more effective and easier buying across digital and broadcast screens, Seven Network Australia has partnered with Imagine Communications as part of a fully automated and optimised total TV trading solution.
The new infrastructure at Australia’s leading commercial network broadcast is fundamentally designed to enable the company, its agencies and partners to streamline processes; deliver better return on investment by maximising leading audiences; and accelerate the growth of cross-screen trading.
Core to the new solution is Imagine’s LandmarkSales ad management platform and dynamic ad placement engine and yield optimiser for linear TV, GamePlan. Landmark Sales is designed to enable broadcasters to better manage linear sales across an increasingly diverse advertising ecosystem through sophisticated pitch-to-pay workflow automation. It allows users to maximise revenue and control operational costs across linear, on-demand and linear addressable through efficient use of inventory, business data insights and a suite of automated tools.
GamePlan has helped media companies transition to the dynamic trading of spots to achieve significant additional revenue from more efficient use of inventory, while removing a substantial amount of the manual workload involved in trading linear TV. It enables a hybrid operation that supports manual spot placement in premium inventory and automated placement of everything else. The latest evolution of the software uses AWS cloud, allowing media companies to perform multiple optimisation runs in parallel, scaling ad operations and revenue.
“Seven is committed to enhancing the viewer and advertiser experience and delivering faster, more effective ways for our client and agency customers to build brands and extend reach in new ways — not just for the now, but also the future,” said Seven West Media chief revenue officer Kurt Burnette.
“We believe that a converged approach to automate trading across linear and BVOD audiences will make it even easier for brands to reach Australia’s biggest audience inside Seven’s case audience ecosystem. It can unlock consistent, incremental reach and improves key outcomes for advertisers. Working with innovative, likeminded global tech partners like Imagine Communications is essential to delivering on our vision to create the future of total video audience trading in Australia.”
