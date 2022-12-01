Aiming to enable businesses to streamline video production management globally, while saving time and reducing costs during financially challenging times, Clickon has launched the iQ platform, bringing, it says, the first truly end-to-end solution to the market.
The cloud-based end-to-end content production solution is designed for businesses seeking to create and deploy content at scale with greater control, transparency and measurability. It helps teams take back control and accelerate the creative process through asset creation at scale, production transparency, faster delivery, increased cost efﬁciency and better integration.
“In financially tough times, technology is disrupting advertising and production for the better and we’re at the forefront of this change. Irrespective of marketing budget restrictions and the cost-of-living crisis, brands still need to drive sales and growth through content,” explained Clickon CEO Richard Wilson.
“We’re shaking up how brands make and deliver digital content at scale. Generally, the market is split into two camps - those still using archaic spreadsheets and those using tools so complicated you need an engineering degree to adopt. Our point of difference is speed, simplicity, sustainability and efficiency.”The platform also aims to simplify asset storage and sharing. Asset storage facilities keep content organised by ‘projects’ and provides simple download access for third parties and external teams. Content is transcoded into different sizes and is tagged by AI to ease searching.
Designed solely for the world of content production, iQ includes in-built Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology that offers brand safety benefits, performance recommendations, automated tagging to save time, reduced wastage and global asset distribution. iQ handles asset management, approvals, publishing, real-time chat, as well as analytics and campaign tracking bringing global teams and creators together in one place. The remote production ecosystem delivers over 1,000 vetted production partners in over 80 countries delivering content creation for brands and agencies.
Among the key features at launch are international multi-team workflow management and notifications delivering end-to-end project transparency, feedback and assigned tasks. It includes frame accurate comments and annotations which saves time and increases time efficiency. Projects can be tracked from a centralised dashboard and updates monitored in real-time.
The platform also aims to simplify asset storage and sharing. Asset storage facilities keep content organised by ‘projects’ and provides simple download access for third parties and external teams. Content is transcoded into different sizes and is tagged by AI to ease searching.
“In financially tough times, technology is disrupting advertising and production for the better and we’re at the forefront of this change. Irrespective of marketing budget restrictions and the cost-of-living crisis, brands still need to drive sales and growth through content,” explained Clickon CEO Richard Wilson.
“We’re shaking up how brands make and deliver digital content at scale. Generally, the market is split into two camps - those still using archaic spreadsheets and those using tools so complicated you need an engineering degree to adopt. Our point of difference is speed, simplicity, sustainability and efficiency.”The platform also aims to simplify asset storage and sharing. Asset storage facilities keep content organised by ‘projects’ and provides simple download access for third parties and external teams. Content is transcoded into different sizes and is tagged by AI to ease searching.
Designed solely for the world of content production, iQ includes in-built Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology that offers brand safety benefits, performance recommendations, automated tagging to save time, reduced wastage and global asset distribution. iQ handles asset management, approvals, publishing, real-time chat, as well as analytics and campaign tracking bringing global teams and creators together in one place. The remote production ecosystem delivers over 1,000 vetted production partners in over 80 countries delivering content creation for brands and agencies.
Among the key features at launch are international multi-team workflow management and notifications delivering end-to-end project transparency, feedback and assigned tasks. It includes frame accurate comments and annotations which saves time and increases time efficiency. Projects can be tracked from a centralised dashboard and updates monitored in real-time.
The platform also aims to simplify asset storage and sharing. Asset storage facilities keep content organised by ‘projects’ and provides simple download access for third parties and external teams. Content is transcoded into different sizes and is tagged by AI to ease searching.