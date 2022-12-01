Looking to optimise the reliability, scalability and flexibility of its news production and enhance its toolsets to enable story-centric workflows, Danish regional broadcaster TV Midtvest has undergone a technology transition to Avid’s MediaCentral | Flex subscription software.
Founded in 1989, the Jylland-based broadcaster is one of eight regional TV-stations in the TV 2 network in Denmark, covering the Central and Western Jutland areas. It has relied on Avid solutions for more than a decade and has now signed a multi-year agreement for the Media Composer Enterprise and Avid MediaCentral platform including MediaCentral | Collaborate solutions. The subscription will go towards giving TV Midtvest access to the latest versions of Avid’s newsroom and media workflow management and video editing solutions, helping to future-proof production operations.
The Flex subscription also provides TV Midtvest production teams with access to a host of other products, including MediaCentral | Collaborate, designed for teams with a collaborative story-centric workflow. Available as an iOS or panel in Media Composer, Media Central | Collaborate enables team members to collaborate in story-centric workflows remotely. In MediaCentral, AI/ML services such as speech-to-text will help reporters find mentions of a particular keyword or topic in video clips.
“We are pleased with our long-standing Avid relationship and are looking forward of taking advantage of Avid’s latest innovations for collaborative story-centric workflows, which will provide new and innovative tools for our broadcast and online needs,” commented TV Midtvest head of production Carsten Jensen.
