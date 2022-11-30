Global media solutions provider Globecast has announced an agreement with newly launched 24/7 channel EarthxTV to provide cloud playout for its linear TV channel and distribution to MVPDs.
Dallas-based TV entertainment network EarthxTV is dedicated to environmental sustainability and offers unique, exclusive shows from travel, to food, animals, community and more. It has original programming designed to inspire conversations with world leaders and award-winning films, celebrating the people, places, creatures and cultures that make our planet worth protecting.
It is available in millions of households through distribution deals including Spectrum and the National Cable television Cooperative (NCTC) in the US; Sky and Freeview in the UK and Ireland; and M7 in Europe.
Similar to what it does with all of the channels it originates in the US, Globecast is orchestrating the EarthxTV playback entirely in the cloud then delivering the linear channel signal via fibre and satellite to MVPDs. Cloud-hosted content is used to deploy FAST and pop-up channels for virtual MVPDs and OTT providers. Globecast’s cloud services are powered by AWS, with the company announcing earlier this year it has joined the AWS Partner Network, extending its reach and providing the cloud power Globecast and its customers need.
By using cloud playout, Globecast says that there was significant benefit in terms of sustainability. AWS provides a tool for calculating carbon emissions savings as a result of being in AWS instead of on-prem. In 2022 to date, Globecast Americas is said to have saved over 18 metric tons of emissions, according to the tool, across all MCR services.
“With EarthxTV being a newly launched linear network, our priority was finding a media services partner that fully understands what we want to achieve, the importance of it and can provide a technically elegant playout workflow that’s flexible and cost-effective said Rajan Singh, EVP of global distribution at EarthxTV. “Globecast talked us through all the options and we were very impressed with their knowledge and expertise in cloud playout, especially with EarthxTV being new to linear.”
Added René Villapando, VP Technical Solutions Sales, Globecast Americas: “The future of the planet is in our hands and Globecast believes initiatives like this are timely, welcome and very important. Focusing on the future of our planet is of key concern for Globecast, and this partnership with EarthxTV clearly defines why we do what we do at Globecast, helping our customers deliver key content via our market-leading cloud playout and distribution solutions.”
