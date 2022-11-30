In a move that the provider of remote collaboration software for creative teams says will expand its connected creativity strategy, LucidLink has announced qualification as a trusted and reliable solution for media-driven workflows with the Autodesk Flame family of products.
LucidLink Filespaces is the latest high-performance cloud file service and storage solution self-qualified for use with the Flame Family of products for feature, episodic and TV commercial finishing and visual effects (VFX), enabling users to improve speed and efficiency of collaborating teams.
The solution is also claimed to outperform traditional cloud file services and storage solutions, as it was purpose-built to handle the most data-intensive media files. Its streaming design is said to be able to eliminate the need to download and sync files and offers real-time access and visibility to source files for everyone on a team regardless of where they work. Self-qualified by Autodesk, LucidLink says media production teams can have confidence that Filespaces will work “flawlessly” with the Flame Family of products and create fast and efficient post-production workflows.
LucidLink added that Autodesk’s self-qualification process for Flame helped ensure that not only the solution met but exceeded the reference benchmarks defined by Autodesk to enable various real-world scenarios and workflows.
“Media production projects are executed by teams and freelancers distributed across the globe, so having shared access to source files in real-time creates tremendous upside, from delivering on time and budget to sourcing great talent,” noted Steve McNeill, director of engineering at Autodesk. “With LucidLink Filespaces, creative teams will find a workflow experience that matches the speed and efficiency that Autodesk Flame® brings to their finishing and VFX workflows.”
In addition to the technical and performance benefits that come from the pairing of the two products, LucidLink stressed that creative teams can now source talent anywhere in the world without overhead costs and time delays. It offers as an example, a production company in London can contract with an award-winning Flame artist in Chicago for a last-minute project without adding time or costs for transferring source files. With LucidLink, once a Flame artist renders changes to their project files, the production company can see the changes in real-time.
“For years, cloud-based file services simply did not provide both the performance and the collaborative workflow that rich media teams needed. Eliminating these performance bottle-necks that previously deterred productions from relying on cloud-based file services is at the core of what drives us,” added Matt Schneider, director of product management, media andentertainment for LucidLink.
“Being awarded this self-qualification from Autodesk is a testament to the quality of our solution and the user experience that customers now expect from LucidLink. Pairing such a powerful tool as Flame with one of the industry's most exciting storage technologies in LucidLink will bring enormous value and performance to creative professionals throughout our industry.”
