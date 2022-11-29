Marking its 100M NIS investment in a slate of up to eight new scripted series, Keshet Media Group (KMG) has wrapped filming on A Body that Works, the first order for a bouquet that will go into production before the end of 2023 and will be shown on Keshet 12, Israel’s most watched commercial TV channel.
Starring Rotem Sela (The Baker and the Beauty), Yehuda Levi (Fire Dancer), and Lior Raz (Fauda) alongside newcomer Gal Malaka, A Body that Works is an eight-part drama with a triangle at its heart – one involving love, jealousy, desire, and selflessness – that sees a childless couple enlist the help of a surrogate.
The drama is a tale of two women and a man, all connected by a bond so powerful they cannot escape one another, even when there is nothing they’d rather do more. This is a drama about relationships and parenthood, whose heroes deal with the conflicting desire to become parents alongside the fear parenthood stirs in them. It is also a tale about the deceptive power dynamics between the haves and the have-nots, between the takers and the givers.
Written by Shira Hadad and Dror Mishani and directed Shay Capon (The Writer, Dumb) - who are also all co-creators together on this series – Kuma Productions’ 8x60’ relationship drama is expected to premiere on Israel’s most watched commercial channel in early 2023, with Keshet International (KI) officially launching it to market soon after.
“This emotional, character-driven series was inspired by the creator Shira’s own real-life efforts to become a parent, so she really knows this subject area inside out. Both intimate and touching, it is also funny, written with a witty and fast-paced tone, and it is steeped in love,” said Keshet Broadcast head of drama and comedy, Karni Ziv. “The desire to create your own family unit is a driving force of many cultures around the world, and yet surrogacy remains a complex and emotionally charged issue that raises many questions, including here in Israel.”
Other titles included in Keshet 12’s upcoming slate of dramas alongside A Body that Works includes the second season of Koda Communication’s crime drama Line in the Sand, Israel’s highest-rating drama since 2015 following its premiere last year, which has just started filming in Israel; Who By Fire, a limited TV series based on Matti Friedman’s bookselling book charting Leonard Cohen’s 1973 concert tour to the front lines of the Yom Kippur War; and Four Mothers, a limited drama based on true events co-created by Rotem Shamir and Yuval Yefet (both Rough Diamonds, Line in the Sand, Fauda) which is currently in development. Other titles will be announced formally in the coming months.
