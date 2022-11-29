It may be shrouded by controversy off the pitch, but the World Cup in Qatar is proving to be hugely successful and popular on screens as the action gets into full swing with broadcasters across the world reporting massive upticks in viewing figures across linear and streaming platforms.
In the US, the first week of action has propelled NBCUniversal-owned Spanish-language service Telemundo, including its streaming platforms and DTC platform Peacock to record consumption.
Through 24 matches across its first seven days, the World Cup is averaging a total audience delivery (TAD) of 2.57 million viewers across Telemundo, Peacock and Telemundo streaming platforms, up 24% compared with the 2018 tournament. The group game between Argentina and Mexico on 25 November averaged a TAD of 8.9 million viewers, making it match the most-watched match of the tournament in Spanish and the most-watched World Cup Group Stage match in Spanish-language history. Mexico’s first match v. Poland on 22 November averaged 4.6 million viewers.
Argentina’s 2-0 victory against Mexico, featuring an outstanding goal from Lionel Messi, also powered Saturday 25 November as the most-watched day of the tournament in Spanish since opening day, averaging 3.5 million viewers, up 76% versus the comparable game count in 2018. The match day also featured Tunisia v. Australia, Poland v. Saudi Arabia, and France v. Denmark.
Despite a drab game, the second outing of the US Men’s National Team in their first World Cup since 2014 on 24 November against England averaged a TAD of 4.6 million viewers, making it the second-most watched World Cup Group Stage match featuring a US team in Spanish-language history.
Overall, streaming has comprised 26% of Telemundo’s total viewership for the World Cup, an unprecedented figure. Telemundo is averaging a TAD of 2.57 million viewers through the first 24 matches across all platforms -- up 24% compared to 2018 -- with streaming responsible for 673,000 of those viewers on Peacock and Telemundo streaming platforms, which is up 209% vs. 2018 (218,000). Argentina v. Mexico was the most-streamed World Cup match in US media history, regardless of language. It is the first World Cup game to top two million viewers with an average minute audience (AMA) of 2.08 million viewers and beat the previous record set by Mexico v. Poland (1.35 million).
Meanwhile in the UK, the game between Spain and Germany on 27 November – regarded by many pundits as the outstanding game so far in terms of technical ability - pulled in peak TV audience of 9.9 million on BBC One and was also streamed 3.5 million times on BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport Online. This made it the most-watched World Cup game without a competing home-nation so far in the UK this tournament. It was also the BBC’s third-most streamed match so far after Wales v Iran and the record-breaking England v Iran.
The Three Lions’ World Cup 2022 opener against Iran on 21 November was streamed a record 8 million times on BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport online, making it the largest live streamed event on the BBC over a 24-hour period. Despite its 13:00 GMT kick off time, it also pulled in a peak TV audience of 8.1 million and over 70% of the share of available viewers.
