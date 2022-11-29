Despite the continued content-driven uptake of subscription video-on-demand (SVOD), a study from Ampere Analysis is asking just how original scripted originals on offer in the US actually are, finding commissions based on adaptations, franchises and other forms of pre-existing IP accounted for 64% of leading platforms’ slates in the in the first half of 2022.









While Apple TV+ taps most heavily into pre-existing IP – accounting for 53% of total new originals in the year to end of H1 2022 -



However, the study highlighted that this share is slowly decreasing for the studio platforms as they gradually increase their international footprint. For Disney+, IP-based titles represented 35% of its global new Originals output in the first half of 2022, down from over 60% in 2020.



Ampere Analysys also revealed that Netflix and Amazon Prime Video have the lowest share of IP-based projects. Even though leading by Originals spend level and commissioning output, Netflix had the lowest share of IP-based titles at 32%, a share that is steadily on the rise in the US market. The streamer was shown to be drawing primarily on book adaptations as the IP base, but also increasingly in a position to tap into some of its own hit titles and franchises to develop new Originals. An example cited was its Stranger Things spin-off.



Discovery+ had the lowest rate of IP-based titles (19%) due to its primarily unscripted originals slate. Overall, the share of IP-based titles is lower for unscripted than scripted commissions, although an increasing proportion of unscripted reality and entertainment content was drawing on pre-existing formats for remakes, spin-offs or reboots for example.



“An increasingly competitive streaming landscape has been pushing Originals centre stage in SVOD content strategies, and the leading players have been ramping up their investment in commissions. As a result, investment in original content has grown from a quarter of their total content spend in 2019 to over half this year,” said



“With such significant budgets available but also at stake, leading global streamers are increasingly turning to pre-existing IPand recognisable franchises and brands to attract and retain subscribers, and reduce the risk associated with commissioning originals. drawing on pre-existing IP capitalises on established and successful content and is more likely to attract subscriber attention and positive reception than new brand content.” The research also found that including unscripted originals, the share of IP-based commissions stood at 42% of new films and first run originals in the US during the period, compared to 28% for their international commissions, reflecting the competitiveness and maturity of the groups’ native US market. SVOD players were found to have increased their share of IP-based commissions in North America by seven percentage points over the last two years.While Apple TV+ taps most heavily into pre-existing IP – accounting for 53% of total new originals in the year to end of H1 2022 - as part of its high-budget originals strategy , IP-based commissioning was found to be generally the highest for studio-backed platforms like Paramount+ and Disney+ as they turn to internal - and primarily US-based - IP and franchises for their new commissions.However, the study highlighted that this share is slowly decreasing for the studio platforms as they gradually increase their international footprint. For Disney+, IP-based titles represented 35% of its global new Originals output in the first half of 2022, down from over 60% in 2020.Ampere Analysys also revealed that Netflix and Amazon Prime Video have the lowest share of IP-based projects. Even though leading by Originals spend level and commissioning output, Netflix had the lowest share of IP-based titles at 32%, a share that is steadily on the rise in the US market. The streamer was shown to be drawing primarily on book adaptations as the IP base, but also increasingly in a position to tap into some of its own hit titles and franchises to develop new Originals. An example cited was its Stranger Things spin-off.Discovery+ had the lowest rate of IP-based titles (19%) due to its primarily unscripted originals slate. Overall, the share of IP-based titles is lower for unscripted than scripted commissions, although an increasing proportion of unscripted reality and entertainment content was drawing on pre-existing formats for remakes, spin-offs or reboots for example.“An increasingly competitive streaming landscape has been pushing Originals centre stage in SVOD content strategies, and the leading players have been ramping up their investment in commissions. As a result, investment in original content has grown from a quarter of their total content spend in 2019 to over half this year,” said Ampere Analysis analyst Cyrine Amor.“With such significant budgets available but also at stake, leading global streamers are increasingly turning to pre-existing IPand recognisable franchises and brands to attract and retain subscribers, and reduce the risk associated with commissioning originals. drawing on pre-existing IP capitalises on established and successful content and is more likely to attract subscriber attention and positive reception than new brand content.”