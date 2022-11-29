Accepting that the only way to tackle piracy in sports streaming broadcasting is for the industry to collaborate and form a unified approach to address the cyber threats, DAZN has forged an alliance with Irdeto to address the misuse of premium content and fight video piracy.
Explaining the reason for getting together with the cybersecurity firm, the global sports steamer said that its growth to date had been driven by geographical expansion and live sports rights over the past few years, making fighting piracy a top business priority. If unchecked, piracy results in sports losing vital funding globally throughout the value chain, from the world’s top leagues to grassroots clubs, negatively impacting the entire industry.
“DAZN is committed to creating a global sports streaming service that delivers for fans and partners alike. To do that takes significant investment in acquiring rights and developing technology,” remarked DAZN Group CTO Sandeep Tiku. “The damaging effects of piracy are clear – potentially reducing investment for sports at all levels, exposing fans to privacy and security risks, and funding organized crime. Working with Irdeto, DAZN says that it can tackle the pirates more effectively through enforcement and better use of technology, while educating fans of the risks of accessing pirated content.
DAZN already deploys Irdeto Anti-piracy services their partnership has now been extended to include Irdeto Anti-Piracy services. Simultaneously, Irdeto has become DAZN’s primary multi-DRM provider. DAZN added that since the full implementation of Irdeto Control technology, its latency has decreased significantly. Irdeto forensic TraceMark and a range of Cybersecurity Services (CS) have also been added to the products and services mix provided by Irdeto. The suite is tailored to DAZN’s needs. All Irdeto products and services are hosted on AWS.
The extended partnership between Irdeto and DAZN is designed to result in a more profound knowledge sharing of the ever-evolving challenges related to the world of live sports streaming. It will allow Irdeto to tailor and evolve Anti-Piracy Services and solutions to address emerging industry issues.
“Premium live sports is one of the biggest forms of content driving the OTT live streaming industry, which has made live sports a primary target for piracy," added Mark Mulready, VP of Cyber Services at Irdeto. “We are very excited about taking our partnership with DAZN to the next level, working together to protect their premium content. Irdeto's wisdom and insights gained from decades of fighting piracy and cyber threats, coupled with the best technology and DAZN's team of experts, will be key to shutting down pirates and cybercriminals.”
“DAZN is committed to creating a global sports streaming service that delivers for fans and partners alike. To do that takes significant investment in acquiring rights and developing technology,” remarked DAZN Group CTO Sandeep Tiku. “The damaging effects of piracy are clear – potentially reducing investment for sports at all levels, exposing fans to privacy and security risks, and funding organized crime. Working with Irdeto, DAZN says that it can tackle the pirates more effectively through enforcement and better use of technology, while educating fans of the risks of accessing pirated content.
DAZN already deploys Irdeto Anti-piracy services their partnership has now been extended to include Irdeto Anti-Piracy services. Simultaneously, Irdeto has become DAZN’s primary multi-DRM provider. DAZN added that since the full implementation of Irdeto Control technology, its latency has decreased significantly. Irdeto forensic TraceMark and a range of Cybersecurity Services (CS) have also been added to the products and services mix provided by Irdeto. The suite is tailored to DAZN’s needs. All Irdeto products and services are hosted on AWS.
The extended partnership between Irdeto and DAZN is designed to result in a more profound knowledge sharing of the ever-evolving challenges related to the world of live sports streaming. It will allow Irdeto to tailor and evolve Anti-Piracy Services and solutions to address emerging industry issues.
“Premium live sports is one of the biggest forms of content driving the OTT live streaming industry, which has made live sports a primary target for piracy," added Mark Mulready, VP of Cyber Services at Irdeto. “We are very excited about taking our partnership with DAZN to the next level, working together to protect their premium content. Irdeto's wisdom and insights gained from decades of fighting piracy and cyber threats, coupled with the best technology and DAZN's team of experts, will be key to shutting down pirates and cybercriminals.”