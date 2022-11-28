A study from Digital TV Research is predicted continued good times for the global over-the-top (OTT) market with TV episode and movies revenues forecast to rise by $86 billion over the next six years from $157 billion predicted for the end of on 2022, with around $17 billion to be added in 2023 alone.
The OTT TV and Video Forecasts Update report predicts that the top five countries will command two-thirds of global revenues by 2028 with OTT revenues exceeding $1 billion in 25 countries by 2028. This is up from 18 countries in 2022. The US is set to remain the dominant territory by some distance. Its share of global revenues will be 42% by 2028. US revenues will climb by $33 billion between 2022 and 2028 to reach $102 billion.
Looking at income-generating platforms, the study noted that revenues from advertising video-on-demand (AVOD) TV series and films will grow faster than those from subscription equivalents (SVOD). AVOD revenues are expected to reach $91 billion by 2028, up by $52 billion from $38 billion in 2022. SVOD revenues will climb by $29 billion between 2022 and 2028 to $132 billion.
Atthe same time, the electronic sell-through sector is projected for growth from $7.6 billion to $9.8 billion. The rental sector is expected to be worth $10.2 billion by 2028.
