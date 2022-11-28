Unveiling what it says is a unique solution that will transform the globally delivery of real-time sports data, Spicy Mango has launched Gameday, a new solution for the management and enhancement of live sports metadata for OTT streaming platforms and service providers.
As it made the launch, the media technology consulting and software delivery organisation noted that real time sports data is hard to manage, maintain and deliver, with today’s providers generating and supplying ‘clean’ data feeds but not technologies to manage or enhance data. Moreover, Spicy Mango argues that service providers currently invest large amounts of budget and development time into the integration and ongoing maintenance of bespoke or existing platforms to ensure they are fit for purpose to manage live data.
Gameday is attributed with being able to change this dynamic and is claimed to be the first standalone “out of the box” solution that combines the functionality of a rich content management system (CMS) with the ability to augment, enhance and manage live sports data. It allows sports providers to focus on building user experiences, while standardising and simplifying the downstream delivery of real-time sports data at scale.
“Over the years we have seen the providers of sports services battle with the same challenges while burning time and money at an alarming rate. They are either modifying existing CMS solutions to fuse in the data, sometimes building something bespoke, or solving the challenge at the client application – with none of these being the best approach for keeping costs down or for reducing complexity,” explained Spicy Mango CTO Chris Wood.
“This is why Gameday was developed - by taking the best bits of how a CMS functions and underpinning it with sports data means this solution will now allow providers to control and enhance downstream application development in a much simpler, faster and cheaper way.”
As a fully managed service from ingest to delivery, Gameday also enables providers to offload the complexity and effort of partner onboarding and data management from their teams into one platform, ultimately freeing up resources, reducing costs and speeding up project delivery times. Other capabilities supported include analytics, search, recommendations and personalisation, as well as managing and delivering high resolution images and artwork for clubs, teams, shirts, player headshots, venues and more.
