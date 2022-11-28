Spanish B2B platform MasMedia TV, a provider of IPTV services to operators, is joining forces with OTT software product vendor StreamVX to deliver a scalable encoding platform that gives streaming video platform operators encoding capacity while simultaneously lowering their energy costs.
This, say the partners, will in turn enable streaming video platform operators to remain profitable during the current unpredictable global business environment.
Explaining the rationale for their move, the companies say rising energy prices along with an increasing range of streaming services are forcing video platforms to find ways to cut operational costs and optimise revenue streams. They add that the platforms need to increase their encoding density, which may also be beneficial on the CDN side, while maintaining the highest video quality and that it was even more important for existing operational footprints to minimise energy consumption.
They also believe that as TV and streaming consumption rise, the only way to address the increased energy consumption issues will be by adopting ultra-high density video encoding solutions that require much less energy to operate. These solutions are designed to meet the needs of streaming video platforms during what are described as the current “volatile” market conditions.
The deal will see StreamVX will assist in the professional services and technical support included in the SLA agreement between the two companies. MasMedia for its part will offer clients an IPTV television solution of more than 250 linear channels, which is designed to comply with regulations, legislation, licenses, and transmission rights on an international level.
StreamVX’s encoding solutions are powered by NETINT video processing units (VPUs) - a low-power, low-latency encoding performance which is achieved by using ASIC-based video processing. As a result, the encoding capacity is said to be much greater than existing software encoding solutions, host CPU utilisation is minimised, and real-time transcoding density is significantly improved. Power consumption is as little as 7 watts per module.
Masmedia TV serves customers in Spain and Colombia and aims to enable them to provide television services without having to make additional economic investments in technology. Content on the multi-device platform can be seen from mobile terminals and tablets through the MasMedia app (available for iOS and Android), and
from computers, Smart TVs, Amazon and Android TVs and set-top boxes.
