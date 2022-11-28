Parisian production and distribution company, Prime Entertainment Group, has closed a deal with RAI Kids, for hit animated film Looking for Santa produced by Prime’s sister company Folimage.
The 26’ film features ten-year-old William fighting loneliness in the mansion of his wealthy parents. Used to getting everything he wants; he asks for Santa Claus himself for Christmas.
To fulfil his son’s desire, William’s father hires a renowned hunter, who sets a trap for his exceptional prey, but will William’s selfish wish put an end to the magic of Christmas? The film concludes with the message that it is love that is the most important gift there is.
Looking for Santa has won many awards globally, most recently winning double at the prestigious animation festival in Geneva, Animatou and has been part of official selection in numerous international festivals including Buster Film Festival in Denmark, Lucas International Festival for Young Film Lovers in Frankfurt, Chicago’s International Children’s Film Festival and Tokyo’s KINEKO International Film Festival, among others.
The film is set to air primarily on the broadcaster’s channel for younger audiences, Rai Yoyo, the leading TV channel for pre-schoolers in Italy, and its free VOD platform Rai Play. Rai Yoyo broadcasts programmes for preschool children and is intended to inform, educate, advise and entertain while meeting the special needs of children aged 6 and under.
The new deal will mark Prime’s new partnership with the Italian media house, with the previous deal for another award-winning animated film Vanille, a Caribbean tale.
“We are proud to seal the new deal with such an important player as Rai Ragazzi and particularly glad that the Italian audience will soon discover this heart-warming short film about Christma,” commented Prime Entertainment Group’s head of sales, Alexandra Marguerite.
