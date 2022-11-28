Adding an extra boost to its growth, independent Finnish production company Take Two Studios, which focuses on high-end, high-concept drama, documentaries and podcasts has inked a multi-year, minimum of 12 project development slate financing deal with local venture capital fund manager IPR.VC.
Year-old Take Two Studios was founded by former Aito Media co-founder Eero Hietala and Lasse Koskinen together with Sara Norberg as chief operating officer. It recently announced its first investment deal where Intervisio became a minority shareholder in Take Two Studios and has made a further strategic investment in new start-up Podzilla Studios.
IPR.VC is a Finnish private equity investor backed by leading Nordic institutional investors investing in North American and European entertainment content with its funds primarily focused in the media and entertainment sectors. Under the deal, Take Two Studios will access development financing that will allow it independently develop projects further and faster. The deal was brokered between Take Two founders Eero Hietala (chairman and creative director) and Lasse Koskinen (CEO), and IPR.VC’s senior advisor, strategic partnerships Elisa Alvares (pictured) and managing partner and co-founder Timo Argillander.
The first project to come out of the deal is a series based on the best-selling crime novel Hildur, authored by Satu Rämö. Bonnier Rights Finland represents Rämö with the option deal negotiated by Eleonoora Kirk at Bonnier Rights Finland and COO Sara Norberg at Take Two Studios.
Satu Rämö’s bestselling summer novel Hildur was a Finnish phenomenon that tells the story of Hildur Rúnarsdóttir, a woman troubled by both her traumatic childhood and the burden of the cases occupying her mind as head of the missing children’s unit of the Ísafjörður police in Iceland. Take Two will shoot the series in Iceland with an Icelandic co-production partner to be announced shortly. As the first in a trilogy, the publishing rights to Hildur have already been sold to several territories including Germany, The Netherlands, Denmark, Sweden, Norway, Estonia and Latvia.
“Still in its infancy, Take Two has proven to be well-equipped to successfully tackle the challenges presented by the international market,” said Elisa Alvares commenting on the investment. “Talent aplenty, access to development funding will expedite their growth and ability to turn strong IP into great shows.”
From setting up the company, going into production on our first series to the ringing endorsements we’ve had in terms of support, investment and strategy in the last quarter, we’re fully armoured to achieve our ambitions,” added Koskinen. “This deal with IPR.VC is particular as it allows us to independently take significant steps in developing our international slate further and quicker. IPR.VC is well known for only creating long term collaborations with exceptional entrepreneurs and operators in the sector. We are proud and humbled to be named as one of them.’
In October 2021 Take Two also struck a deal with UK based financing and distribution company Rainmaker Content who will now will engage in an advisory role on programming and strategy, and be granted a first look on all Take Two output. The first collaboration from the new partnership is a commission from Nelonen/Ruutu for premium scripted series Dirty Snow (6 x 42’).
