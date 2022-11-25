Multiscreen user interface and app design and development agency Dotscreen is celebrating two significant UI upgrades with two of its key European multiscreen clients, namely France’s TF1 and Belgium’s RTBF.
The MYTF1 Max App developed by Dotscreen for Samsung and LG smart TVs in the French market allows users to subscribe from the smart TV app store to access TF1 group's live TV channels, thousands of hours of replay content, previews, and MYTF1's AVOD offering. MYTF1 Max contains a rich and premium catalogue with 5000 hours of content, including 250 programs and 8,000 episodes. All genres of premium cinema are covered, with recent box-office hits for each.
The Dotscreen app is currently available in the Samsung and LG TV app stores. Other TV brands are to be announced soon.
Across the border, Belgian public broadcaster RTBF has announced the relaunch of its Auvio App, serving over four million customers, with a new streamlined UI. Navigating content with more straightforward access to genres and new features is even easier. For example, the number of available episodes is now directly visible in the description of any series.
Personalisation is also said to have been improved with a more prominent MyAuvio section where users can see all their ongoing viewing. Parental control is enhanced with the possibility to lock the App in the kids' area. Auvio, already available on iOS, Android, Airplay, Chromecast, and Web, was also made available on Samsung connected TVs.
“Dotscreen is proud to have developed OTT applications for two leading audiovisual groups in their respective markets: TF1 and RTBF,” said Dotscreen co-founders Stanislas Leridon and Pascal-Hippolyte Besson commenting on the launches.
“The launch of MyTF1 Max in France on connected TVs was completed in record time thanks to the close collaboration between our two companies. In Belgium, RTBF has entrusted us, in partnership with Red Bee Media, with the development and evolutive maintenance of all its websites and multiscreen apps for several years. The development and day-to-day technical management of streaming video sites and apps are not part of TV channels' or operators' core business.”
The Dotscreen app is currently available in the Samsung and LG TV app stores. Other TV brands are to be announced soon.
Across the border, Belgian public broadcaster RTBF has announced the relaunch of its Auvio App, serving over four million customers, with a new streamlined UI. Navigating content with more straightforward access to genres and new features is even easier. For example, the number of available episodes is now directly visible in the description of any series.
Personalisation is also said to have been improved with a more prominent MyAuvio section where users can see all their ongoing viewing. Parental control is enhanced with the possibility to lock the App in the kids' area. Auvio, already available on iOS, Android, Airplay, Chromecast, and Web, was also made available on Samsung connected TVs.
“Dotscreen is proud to have developed OTT applications for two leading audiovisual groups in their respective markets: TF1 and RTBF,” said Dotscreen co-founders Stanislas Leridon and Pascal-Hippolyte Besson commenting on the launches.
“The launch of MyTF1 Max in France on connected TVs was completed in record time thanks to the close collaboration between our two companies. In Belgium, RTBF has entrusted us, in partnership with Red Bee Media, with the development and evolutive maintenance of all its websites and multiscreen apps for several years. The development and day-to-day technical management of streaming video sites and apps are not part of TV channels' or operators' core business.”