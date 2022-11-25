Furthering the reach of its popular Turkish drama offer in a key territory, SPI/FilmBox has inked a distribution deal with Moçambique Telecom (Tmcel) that allows subscribers to access the Dizi via Yabadoo, one of Africa’s leading live TV streaming platforms.
Dizi was established in April 2019 and broadcasts award-winning and popular Turkish series dubbed in multiple languages. It reaches millions of households worldwide, rapidly growing its global footprint with recent launches in Sub-Saharan Africa, CEE and Western Europe. It offers over 600 hours of popular series including the International Emmy Award-winning Endless Love, global phenomenon Black Money Love and other productions starring A-list stars such as Tuba Büyüküstün, Kıvanç Tatlıtuğ and Farah Zeynep Abdullah.
On Yabadoo, the content will be available as part of the Pacote de Ouro bouquet with Portuguese subtitles.
“Our partnership with Tmcel for Dizi will surely excite the growing number of on-the-go fans of Turkish series in Mozambique who enjoy watching their favorite TV shows on their mobile devices,” said Georgina Twiss, MD Western Europe and Africa at SPI International. “With Yabadoo, Tmcel subscribers can immerse themselves in the beautiful scenery and gripping storylines of the Dizi series without sacrificing their internet data and at their convenience.”
“With this partnership, Tmcel clients, specially Dizi lovers, will have access, full time, to a variety of TV content, live and on demand. Not charging mobile data is a differentiator on this service that, through Tmcel, will bring emotion to every customer,” added Tmcel marketing manager Adil Ginaby.
