Offering a boost to a sector that it says faces numerous challenges, Indielab, a provider of accelerator programmes for the TV industry, has created GrowthLab, what it calls a first-of-its-kind event dedicated to promoting growth for independent producers.
The organisation believes that more needs to be done to support the UK’s independent production community as it grapples with constantly changing economic and sector challenges, as well as uncertainty around the future of both the BBC and Channel 4.
GrowthLab - to be held in London on 9 February 2023 - is designed to turbo-charge the support process, help navigate the changes and identify where the current opportunities are. It will also support scripted and unscripted indies keen to power-up production, kick-start new commercial opportunities and invest in their future.
There will be a focus on the current key issues driving indie development and growth, delivered across different activity hubs and interactive spaces where delegates can hear from and question industry leaders, and a distribution and production finance market hall, where indies can meet one-to-one with potential partners.
Featured session hosts and speakers include Liam Keelan (Disney+) and Harjeet Chhokar (Amazon Studios) and delegates will also hear first-hand experiences and get advice from indie founders already on remarkable growth trajectories, including Victoria Ashbourne (Hello Dolly) and Matt Campion (Spirit Studios). Topics covered on the day will range from succeeding in a recession and finding new opportunities in the changing global market, to how to develop a winning company culture for richer results.
Distributors and production finance companies attending include Abacus Media Rights, Banijay Rights, BBC Studios, BossaNova Media, Great Point, Hat Trick International, Passion Distribution and Silverlining Rights.
“The UK’s independent production sector has long been the envy of the international television industry but as the media landscape continues to evolve, growth is not a given and the sector needs more support than ever before to thrive and compete,” commented Indielab CEO Victoria Powell (pictured).
“We’ve listened to what indies want and have combined that input with our own extensive experience around indie growth to deliver a dynamic event that will address current issues and help identify the new opportunities that exist, all the while providing tangible advice, useful take-aways and interesting new connections. All indies, whether start-up or established, scripted or unscripted, small or large, can attend the most impactful sessions for their own business and its stage of development, confronting the general challenges in the sector as well as those that might be unique to them.”
