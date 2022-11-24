Providing a huge boost in its mission to address fragmentation within the connected TV sector, CTV AdTech company LightBox TV has secured £1 million in a joint funding round led by UK-based FirstPartyCapital and US-based AperiamVentures.
Founded in London at the start of 2021 by two veterans of the AdTech industry, LightBox TV claims to the first independent management solution for media buyers to effectively plan, manage, and analyse advertising campaigns across the complex TV media landscape.
With walled gardens, fragmented inventory, and multiple buying channels, LightBox TV says that it is increasingly difficult for media buyers to reach the right TV audiences. It insists that its technology is built to address these specific challenges, providing the full suite of tools buyers and marketers need to effectively combine the influence and impact of the TV screen with the targeting, measurement and real-time activation of digital — all in a single platform.
“Here at Lightbox TV, we’re bringing together a world-class team to solve big problems in the connected TV advertising sector, with a global solution that bridges the traditional divide between digital and TV,” commented Mark Giblin, co-founder and CEO of LightBox TV. “Our mission — just like our solution — is simple. With this new funding round, we will be able to continue building our platform, removing unknowns and simplifying the complexity of connected TV advertising, freeing up marketers to focus on what they do best.”
The new investment marks the first time leading sector-specific investors FirstPartyCapital and AperiamVentures have joined forces, highlighting the global scope of LightBox TV.
“We have been tracking Lightbox TV since the idea was first conceived and have been very impressed with their progress so far. We are excited to be leading this oversubscribed seed round, which is packed full of industry insiders,” commented Rich Ashton, managing partner at FirstPartyCapital. “The platform has already been adopted by holding groups, independent agencies, and direct clients, who have not previously had access to such a streamlined planning tool. It is no surprise that the company has already received interest from strategic acquirers that are eager to add capabilities in the fast-growth but highly fragmented data-driven TV space.”
Aperiam Ventures general partner Eric Franchi added: “AperiamVentures looks for founders who bring fresh thinking to markets that they have strong domain knowledge in and are passionate about. We are thrilled to be backing Mark and Dean with LightBox TV, as they bring a unique, comprehensive solution to TV planning. Also, this joint funding round brings an exciting strategic, transatlantic approach to AdTech investing.”
