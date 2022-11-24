With the countdown to the launch of its new streaming hub just days away, leading UK commercial broadcaster ITV has struck a new agreement with Warner Bros. Discovery International Television Distribution to bring a raft of popular American TV series to the platform.
Replacing ITV Hub as the online home of all ITV content from 8 December, ITVX will launch with over 10,000 hours of free programming with new and exclusive programmes also dropped every week of the year. ITV added that viewers can expect a new and improved product experience through ITVX as well as more new and exclusive programmes to stream for free, than anywhere else.
Content launching on ITVX in late 2022 and early 2023 will now include two DC dramas: Arrow, starring Stephen Amell as the titular vigilante superhero, and all five seasons of Gotham, which stars Ben McKenzie as Detective Gordon and David Mazouz as the young Bruce Wayne.
All eight series of the ever-popular The Vampire Diaries, starring Nina Dobrev, Paul Wesley, and Ian Somerhalder, and all five series of spin-off supernatural drama The Originals, starring Joseph Morgan, will also be available to stream for free on the service in early 2023.
All ten series of the DC drama Smallville, starring Tom Welling as a teenaged Clark Kent before he embraces his powers and understands his true calling as Superman, and all twelve series of popular sitcom Two and a Half Men, starring Charlie Sheen (seasons 1–8), Jon Cryer and Ashton Kutcher (seasons 9–12) complete the new additions and will be made available in December 2022.
The deal was negotiated by ITV head of content acquisitions Sasha Breslau and controller of acquisitions, rights and regulatory, Jonathan Vandermeer.
Content launching on ITVX in late 2022 and early 2023 will now include two DC dramas: Arrow, starring Stephen Amell as the titular vigilante superhero, and all five seasons of Gotham, which stars Ben McKenzie as Detective Gordon and David Mazouz as the young Bruce Wayne.
All eight series of the ever-popular The Vampire Diaries, starring Nina Dobrev, Paul Wesley, and Ian Somerhalder, and all five series of spin-off supernatural drama The Originals, starring Joseph Morgan, will also be available to stream for free on the service in early 2023.
All ten series of the DC drama Smallville, starring Tom Welling as a teenaged Clark Kent before he embraces his powers and understands his true calling as Superman, and all twelve series of popular sitcom Two and a Half Men, starring Charlie Sheen (seasons 1–8), Jon Cryer and Ashton Kutcher (seasons 9–12) complete the new additions and will be made available in December 2022.
The deal was negotiated by ITV head of content acquisitions Sasha Breslau and controller of acquisitions, rights and regulatory, Jonathan Vandermeer.