Looking to replace its legacy media contribution and distribution solution for the territories it serves, France Télévisions has turned to media and content management solutions provider Globecast and partner Net Insight to exchange media, video and audio between overseas local stations and France.
In the project, France Télévisions was looking to replace and significantly upgrade the flexibility and reliability of its technology to manage contribution feeds between local studios across the overseas territories, as well as with eight press agencies. This involves both permanent and occasional feeds from a central studio in France to territories including French Guiana; French Polynesia; Guadeloupe/Saint Martin; Martinique; Mayotte; New Caledonia; Réunion; Saint Pierre and Miquelon; Wallis and Futuna.
There were multiple drivers behind the project, which is now up and running in France. The solution needed to be as cost-effective as possible so using a combination of the public internet and the cloud was a priority, while guaranteeing premium service quality. Globecast says that it could offer expertise in creating large-scale media networks, with Net Insight’s Nimbra Edge technology.
In combination with Globecast’s cloud infrastructure, Net Insight’s Nimbra Edge is claimed to provide the ability to provision contribution service without the user having to worry about bandwidth limitations. In addition, the system provides the flexibility to allow additional feeds – for example, for a specific event – to be inserted into the transport solution as and when required, a capability that was previously impossible.
“The solution proposed by Globecast and its partners meets the criteria since it allows us to improve the services provided, while maintaining the level of quality of service required for the public service missions of France Télévisions,” added Jacques Donat-Bouillud, director of broadcasting and distribution networks development for France Télévisions.
“This solution is more economical than the previous one, while making a leap forward in technology. Globecast also has the advantage of relying on competent and reliable local partners in all overseas territories. It’s very important that France Télévisions be able to benefit from local resources and skills, in particular in the event of major climatic events, which are unfortunately still possible in the overseas territories.”
“The media industry is moving fast into the new era of cloud and IP workflows,” added Crister Fritzson, CEO of Net Insight. “Media companies like France Télévisions are harnessing the innovation and unique advantages of cloud and IP technologies, including unpreceded scalability and the flexibility to manage live feeds reliably and cost-efficiently.”
