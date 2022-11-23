In a strategic move to enhance its data solutions capabilities with comprehensive, more streamlined reporting and dashboards, cloud-based broadcast and connected TV technology provider Amagi has acquired Streamwise, a data aggregation and reporting platform for content distributors.
Streamwise specialises in automating and standardising data collection across streaming platforms and Amagi sees the acquisition as positioning the company better in a business world witnessing an explosion of live linear channels, advertising and viewership on Free Ad-supported Streaming TV.
In this environment, Amagi sees data and insights on content and ad performance becoming the key differentiator to helps content creators stay ahead of the game. It adds that the need for comprehensive insights is forcing content creators to invest heavily in building these capabilities in-house. As a result, content brands, as part of their distribution and monetisation agreements, are often left with data and metrics from a variety of platforms in multiple formats that need to be consolidated to provide a holistic view of how their content is generating revenue.
With Streamwise, Amagi believes that it will be able to integrate “seamlessly” its proprietary as well as third-party data to provide content brands with insightful, unified analytics. Moreover, it sees Streamwise’s UX as making it easy for Amagi’s customers to gain actionable business insights in a centralised and automated manner. Amagi plans to offer Streamwise capabilities as a stand-alone offering to customers. Once it is integrated with the Amagi product suite in the coming months, customers will be able to additionally subscribe to Streamwise solutions.
“What content brands need now more than ever is information at their fingertips. The genius of Streamwise’s data platform lies in its simplicity and accessibility, making it an excellent value addition to Amagi’s SSAI-based ad offerings,” explained Amagi CEO & co-founder Baskar Subramanian. “Together, we can enable content brands to shape its programming, optimise their distribution and generate better ROI.”
“Our combined offering will help content distributors make smart decisions and scale their business in the streaming economy by saving content, sales, marketing, and finance executives from repetitive, manual, and error-prone processes,” added Doug Shineman, CEO of Streamwise, who is joining Amagi to lead business development for its new analytics vertical.
