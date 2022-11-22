Showing its global ambitions, cloud-based digital media and entertainment software and services firm Blu Digital Group has officially acquired Haymillian, a dubbing, subtitling and access services company supporting over 40 languages within subtitling and dubbing.
Boasting over ten years of experience in global media localisation, Haymillian provides timed text services in 40 languages, and voice services in 20 languages. The company possesses the knowledge and expertise to bring to fruition any localization project, no matter how complex or demanding.
The acquisition enables Blu to further enhance its localisation and access services capabilities, and to expand its presence in Latin America, Europe and the Middle East. The venture aims to cater to the growing localisation needs of the entertainment industry as well as contributing to the industry’s efforts to enhance content accessibility for people with hearing loss or visual impairment through the provision of high-quality access services (closed captions, subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing, and audio description).
Following the acquisition, Blu Digital will have established its presence in the UK, Greece and Mexico. The newly expanded dubbing studio in Mexico is centrally located and, says the company, enables access to an extended pool of talented voice actors and localisation professionals. At the same time, the Greece-based operations team facilitates timely communication with clients and vendors.
“When we launched our localisation division to complement our content distribution and software divisions, we saw a gap in the market for full-service media management facilities which integrated localisation into the content distribution workflow,” explained Blu Digital Group CEO Paulette Pantoja.
“By acquiring Haymillian, we substantially grow our localisation footprint, adding services and territories in key areas. We can now integrate our proprietary project management tools into the end-to-end workflow, taking clients from postproduction all the way through packaging and final delivery to platforms. We are excited to welcome the team from Haymillian into the Blu Digital Group family, joining us on the next chapter of our growth story.”
“We are excited to join Blu Digital Group and combine their experience in digital media management with Haymillian’s know-how to better respond to the evolving needs of the entertainment industry,” added Haymillian managing director Aida Martirosyan. “We are going to build on the expertise of our talent pool and internal teams to keep becoming better at what we do: helping the entertainment industry reach a wider audience with its content.”
